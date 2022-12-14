Indiana attorney general wants app stores to change TikTok age rating

Attorney General Todd Rokita is urging Apple and Google to change their app stores' age rating on the popular short-video sharing service TikTok.

The Hoosier recently joined 14 other Republican state attorneys general in letters to the two app-store operators requesting TikTok be designated as a "17+" or "mature" app, in place of its "12+" or "teen" advisory rating.

They claim that parents rely on the accuracy of the app store's age ratings to help them decide which apps to allow their children to use, and the rating assigned to TikTok does not accurately reflect the content available on the service.

"The TikTok app contains frequent and intense alcohol, tobacco and drug use or references, sexual content, profanity and mature/suggestive themes," the letter says.

"TikTok users can search for hundreds of thousands of hashtags related to these topics, which each return thousands of videos in these categories.

"When parents are deceived into letting their kids download TikTok, there are real consequences. Exposure to drug, alcohol and tobacco content on social media makes kids more likely to use or experiment with those illicit substances in real life. And exposure to sexual content on TikTok can lead to pornography addiction and even the sexual exploitation of kids by online predators."

The letter also warns Apple and Google that any failure or refusal to update their TikTok age ratings may result in legal action, including potential civil penalties.

Separately, Rokita is leading two lawsuits filed last week against TikTok in Allen County, Indiana, alleging that the application, owned by a Chinese company called ByteDance Ltd., routinely exposes children to adult content and fails to protect the personal information of Hoosier consumers.

"We are determined to hold this company accountable," Rokita said. "And that goes for its enablers as well. We're ready to pursue further legal actions if necessary."

Records show that TikTok is the most popular app in the world, with more than 3.5 billion downloads since 2018.

On Tuesday, legislation was filed in the U.S. House and Senate seeking to ban TikTok from operating in the United States because of cybersecurity concerns linked to the alleged relationship between its parent company and the Chinese government.

"At a time when the Chinese Communist Party and our other adversaries abroad are seeking any advantage they can find against the United States through espionage and mass surveillance, it is imperative that we do not allow hostile powers to potentially control social media networks that could be easily weaponized against us," said U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, a sponsor of the measure.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park