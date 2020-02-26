Indiana poised to ban public purchases from two Chinese telcom companies

The state of Indiana is poised to follow the federal government in banning the use of public funds to purchase telecommunications equipment or services from two Chinese companies deemed a national security threat.

The Indiana House voted 94-0 Tuesday to advance Senate Enrolled Act 197 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law. The proposal previously passed the Senate, 50-0.

It prohibits, effective upon signing, every state agency or department, including universities, and every local unit of government in Indiana, from spending public funds to purchase services or products, including 5G networking equipment, produced or provided by Huawei Technologies or ZTE Corporation.

The two Chinese companies have been designated by the U.S. government as a national security threat to the integrity of communications networks due to their alleged surveillance and espionage work on behalf of the Chinese government.

"The world of technology has advanced faster than some ever thought possible. Though it plays an important role in our day-to-day lives, we must be cautious of our information and who might be collecting it," said state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, the sponsor.

