Indiana State Police condemn 'poo poo head' in apparent Twitter hack

The main Twitter account of the Indiana State Police was briefly taken over Saturday afternoon in an apparent hack of the state law enforcement agency.

At 1:46 p.m. the verified @IndStatePolice Twitter account retweeted a March 27 Wall Street Journal article about actor Sean Penn vowing to melt his Academy Awards if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasn't invited to speak at the annual Oscars ceremony.

The retweet came with the following message that appeared to be sent by state police: "I don’t like that that was poo poo head I don’t like that."

The police agency seemingly regained control of its account shortly afterward and issued the following statement: "It appears our Twitter account was recently hacked. The previous tweet sent 15 minutes ago was not sent by ISP personnel. Please notify us if you see any suspicious activity from our account."

Sgt. Glen Fifield, ISP public information officer for Northwest Indiana, said passwords on all state police social media accounts were changed in response to the hack.

