Indiana wants to get households, businesses with slow internet access up to speed

A new state program aims to connect Hoosiers with slow internet service at their home or business with companies looking to expand broadband access to unserved or underserved locations.

Applications for the the Indiana Connectivity Program opened Monday and are available to any Indiana household or company with internet service slower than 25 megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload.

Hoosiers can test their internet speed for free using a variety of testing applications and websites, including speedtest.net.

Individuals and businesses with a qualifying internet speed can communicate their interest in acquiring faster internet service by entering the required information into the Next Level Connections portal at in.gov/ocra/broadband, or by calling 833-639-8522 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Region time Monday through Friday.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) then will alert internet service providers to the need for broadband at the location, as well as the availability of state incentives to extend service.