An attempt by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to restrict the TikTok online video-sharing application appears to have suffered a fatal blow after a Fort Wayne-based judge recently denied Rokita's request for a preliminary injunction.

In his 35-page ruling, Allen Superior Judge Craig Bobay not only concluded there was no basis for Rokita to sue TikTok in Indiana. But, even if there was, the company's alleged misdeeds are not actionable under the state's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

"The state has not shown a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits at trial. Thus, the state of Indiana is not entitled to a preliminary injunction against defendants," Bobay said.

Rokita, a Republican, sued TikTok in December, claiming the business model of the social media company inappropriately entices children to use the app by falsely suggesting its content is safe and appropriate for 13- to 17-year-olds, even though sexual content, profanity and drug references are easily accessible by that age group on TikTok.

The state's case, however, hinged on whether TikTok misrepresented its services to Apple, and earned a "12+" age rating in the App Store instead of "17+," by choosing "infrequent/mild" to describe the prevalence of profanity/crude humor, mature/suggestive themes, alcohol, tobacco or drug use or references, and sexual content/nudity on the app.

Court records show the only other permitted responses to the Apple questionnaire items were "none" or "frequent/intense."

Bobay said regardless of whether the descriptions and subsequent App Store rating are accurate, the allegedly deceptive conduct by TikTok, a Washington corporation, was directed to Apple, a California corporation, and the mere fact TikTok has users in Indiana does not establish a sufficient basis for a lawsuit against TikTok in Indiana.

Moreover, Bobay was unpersuaded by the state's claim that the ability to search TikTok for specific drug or sexual content means such content is prevalent on TikTok, especially since testimony showed most teens find videos to watch through the automatically suggested "For You" feed, instead of by searching.

"Between January 1, 2021, and January 8, 2023, more than 8 billion videos were uploaded in the United States, and that there were more than 21 trillion views of these videos. The most favorable view of the state's evidence is that only 2.6% of the 8 billion videos uploaded during this two year period violated TikTok's Community Guidelines," Bobay said.

That's not to say Bobay necessarily is a TikTok fan.

In his ruling, he said it's "self-evident that the impact of certain aspects of social media, including the TikTok app, are not always consistent with our national best interests. A fair question exists as to whether the TikTok app is good for Hoosiers and other Americans."

At the same time, Bobay said issuing an injunction — an "extraordinary remedy" — preventing TikTok from operating in Indiana, and damaging its reputation and business across the country, clearly would run afoul of the First Amendment and other free speech protections, and thereby disserve the public interest.

Regarding the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, Bobay said a free download, such as the TikTok app, does not count as a "consumer transaction" subject to the statute's anti-fraud protections, and there's no basis for Rokita to seek to enforce the law against TikTok.

Rokita is entitled to request review of Bobay's decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals. Otherwise, Bobay has scheduled a June 6 initial hearing for the underlying case, if Rokita chooses to continue pursuing it.

A second Indiana lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the company may be sharing without notice sensitive data and personal information about Indiana consumers with the Chinese government, still is pending at the federal court for the Northern District of Indiana.

In the meantime, Rokita is urging all Hoosiers and Indiana-based companies to "patriotically delete" the TikTok video-sharing application from every one of their smartphones and other mobile devices.

"China has said they want to be the dominant force in the world. This kind of technology is part of that strategy. We need patriots who will fight back against the dangers imposed by this app and others that are no doubt on the way," Rokita said.

Records show that while Indiana's TikTok lawsuits were filed by the attorney general, they're actually being pursued by attorneys from Cooper & Kirk PLLC, a Washington-based law firm working for the state on a contingency basis with the potential to earn a multimillion-dollar payout based on any recovery from TikTok.

