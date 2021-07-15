Lake County prosecutor applying to host an Indiana High Tech Crime Unit

CROWN POINT — Lake County officially is in the running for one of the High Tech Crime Units set to be deployed across the Hoosier State beginning in January.

On Thursday, the Lake County Council unanimously agreed to give Prosecutor Bernard Carter the go-ahead to apply for a $600,000, two-year grant to establish and operate a High Tech Crime Unit serving at least the 24 police agencies in Lake County, and perhaps all of Northwest Indiana.

Carter said he's confident the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council will see fit to award one of the 10 expected High Tech Crime units to Lake County, and he believes Porter County has a good shot of getting one of its own to serve several adjacent counties to the east.

"I talked to Gary Germann, who is prosecutor in Porter County," Carter said. "When we start selecting software — and it's extremely expensive — what we're going to do is target certain areas, he's going to target certain areas, and we'll share their software and they'll share our software, and it'll save us thousand of dollars."