Lake County selected to host Indiana High Tech Crime Unit

"This is an innovative solution for investigating crimes throughout the state, especially as technology continues to advance and can hold the key to putting dangerous criminals behind bars."

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the county's selection as host for a High Tech Crime Unit.

But Bob Neumaier and Barbara McConnell of the Lake County prosecutor's office previously told county officials they hoped to receive a $600,000, two-year grant from the $6 million biennial fund appropriated for the program by the General Assembly, and to use the money to hire at least two full-time employees and purchase the specialized equipment needed for investigations.

McConnell also said partnering with PNW will give criminal justice and forensics students on-the-job experience in digital evidence processing for investigations into homicides, sexual assaults, burglaries and other types of cases, along with analyzing cellphone data, cameras, and computers to either connect evidence to the target of an investigation or to exonerate persons of interest.

"Public safety is a priority, and Hoosier prosecutors and law enforcement officers are ready to team up with the state's colleges and universities in our fight against crime," Steuerwald said.