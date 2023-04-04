State lawmakers appear determined to deny Valparaiso its day in court to seek unpaid franchise fees from video streaming companies.

The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy advanced legislation Tuesday that not only would moot Valparaiso's pending class-action lawsuit against the streaming services, it would limit the fees local units of governments can collect from cable TV and internet companies with equipment installed in the public right of way.

Rep. Craig Snow, R-Warsaw, who previously admitted to the House that he inserted the video service language in his House Bill 1454 at the behest of Statehouse lobbyist Matt Bell, told the Senate panel he's merely looking out for Hoosier consumers.

"At the end of the day, if they're able to collect franchise fees from streaming services, these costs are going to be passed on to our constituents," Snow said.

Indiana law requires video service providers whose programming is transmitted at any point through equipment in the public right of way, such as underground wires along the side of roads, to pay a franchise fee of 5% of gross revenue to the localities where their customers reside.

In 2020, Valparaiso, Indianapolis, Fishers and Evansville filed a lawsuit demanding that Netflix, DirectTV, Dish Network, Disney+ and Hulu join cable TV companies in paying the franchise fee, saying streaming services similarly use internet equipment in the public right of way to transmit video programming to their customers.

A Marion County commercial court judge found a sufficient basis last year to preliminarily classify each streaming company as a video service subject to the franchise fee.

The streaming services are appealing that ruling to the Indiana Court of Appeals, from which a decision is expected any day.

The House-approved legislation, however, immediately would terminate the litigation by redefining video service to exclude streaming services — retroactive to 2006.

Andrew Hull, the lead lawyer for Valparaiso and the other cities, told the Senate panel the retroactive language is written so poorly that not only will cities and towns across the state not get any revenue from streaming services if it's enacted into law, but Hoosier taxpayers might be on the hook for potentially massive franchise fee refunds to cable companies.

In any case, the legislation bars local governments from imposing on cable companies any fee in addition to the franchise fee, such as a permit fee, encroachment fee or degradation fee to account for the damage their equipment does to the public right of way.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, said he believes the General Assembly should not be circumventing the judicial branch by interfering in an ongoing lawsuit to pick winners and losers.

But committee Chairman Travis Holdman, R-Markle, said the Legislature repeatedly has intervened in pending litigation, and it's up to state lawmakers, not the courts, to set state tax and fee policies.

Several Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, expressed concern about the retroactive video service language yet still voted in favor of advancing the measure to the full Senate for further review.

The underlying legislation is the annual Department of Local Government Finance measure making dozens of major and minor changes to the process of assessing, collecting and distributing property taxes and other revenue in localities throughout the state.

For example, another provision added to the plan Tuesday allows Hobart and the Merrillville Community School Corp. to issue 25-year bonds to pay a property tax refund owed to the owners of Southlake Mall, instead of returning the money on a much shorter timeline.

Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor, a Republican, told the committee the mall refund amounts to about one full year of city revenue and Hobart would have to make "dire" cuts to city services, including public safety, to more quickly come up with the money.

The legislation also clarifies the base period for measuring incremental income tax growth in transit development districts (TDD) near South Shore Line stations in Northwest Indiana and specifies that the total must include the incomes of people residing in a TDD, as well as individuals working at a business in a TDD.

The full Senate is poised to consider additional revisions to the proposal as soon as Thursday and probably will vote next week to approve its version of the plan.

A House-Senate conference committee then will probably be convened to hammer out a compromise measure that must be reapproved by the Senate and the House to go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

