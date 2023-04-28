Valparaiso's efforts to require video streaming services pay a franchise fee of 5% of local gross revenue for using equipment located in the public right-of-way to transmit programming, similar to cable television companies, were squelched Friday at the Statehouse.

A Senate-rejected provision revived and reinserted at the last-minute in House Enrolled Act 1454, a sprawling measure addressing myriad local government and tax issues, almost certainly will terminate the fee recovery lawsuit initiated three years ago by Valparaiso and three other Indiana cities against five streaming and satellite TV services.

That's because the legislative language redefines the term "video service" in connection with the franchise fee to specifically exclude satellite television and video streaming services — retroactive to July 1, 2006.

As a result, Valparaiso, Indianapolis, Fishers and Evansville likely no longer will have grounds to seek past, current and future franchise fees from Netflix, DirectTV, Dish Network, Disney+ and Hulu.

Last year, a Marion County commercial court judge found a sufficient basis under current law to preliminarily classify each streaming company as a video service subject to the franchise fee.

The streaming services are appealing that ruling to the Indiana Court of Appeals, from which a decision is expected any day.

That decision, however, will be completely irrelevant once the measure is signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb because the retroactive effective date eliminates the legal authority of the municipalities to ever assess or collect the fee.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly typically opts not to intervene in pending litigation, though that tradition slowly has been dying in recent years.

In this case, state Rep. Craig Snow, R-Warsaw, the sponsor of the measure, admitted in February he was approached on this issue by campaign donor and lobbyist Matt Bell of Catalyst Public Affairs Group, whose clients include DirectTV and Dish Network, and Snow agreed to stick the provision terminating the lawsuit in the legislation as a "consumer protection" effort.

The provision was stripped from the proposal April 11 by the Senate. But it made it back in as the Legislature worked into the wee hours early Friday morning to reach compromises on still-pending measures prior to final approval by the House and Senate.

State Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, and state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, both said it's wrong for the Legislature to pick winners and losers in court cases, especially on a retroactive basis.

"We are interfering with active pending litigation. I am personally not comfortable with that. I don't think it is appropriate for us as a General Assembly to be kind of going around the judicial system by predetermining the outcomes of cases," Qaddoura said.

Valparaiso city attorney Patrick Lyp was more sanguine about the outcome after the legislation was approved 76-20 in the House and 35-15 by the Senate.

"There are often competing interests in many of the matters presented during each legislative session. Although interceding in pending litigation seems premature, I do appreciate the willingness of the Legislature and our local elected officials to listen to the concerns of impacted communities throughout the state," Lyp said.

"The litigation was based on an interpretation of prior legislation. By acting now, the Legislature offered clarity. The attorneys representing the local communities would have been paid if the litigation was successful. No city funds were expended in this matter," he added.

Valparaiso Republican state Rep. Ed Soliday and state Sen. Ed Charbonneau both voted in favor of terminating the city's lawsuit.

