 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Payments set to go out to Hoosiers impacted by Equifax data breach
alert urgent

Payments set to go out to Hoosiers impacted by Equifax data breach

{{featured_button_text}}
Cash

More than 236,000 current and former Hoosiers are due Wednesday to begin receiving a one-time payment of approximately $79 as restitution for the massive 2017 Equifax data breach.

 Mark Lennihan, file, Associated Press

More than 236,000 current and former Hoosiers are due Wednesday to begin receiving a one-time payment of approximately $79 as restitution for the massive 2017 Equifax data breach.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita said the money will be distributed either electronically or by paper check depending on the payment method selected by individuals who filed an Equifax claim prior to the Dec. 16 deadline.

“This office’s years-long efforts to put money into the pockets of Hoosiers harmed by the Equifax data breach are finally coming to fruition,” Rokita said.

“I am very proud of the attorneys in my office who worked tirelessly to achieve a positive outcome in this case. We will always fight tooth and nail for Indiana consumers.”

The previous Indiana attorney general sued Equifax after the credit reporting agency suffered a data breach that compromised the personal information, such as driver's license and credit card numbers, of some 147 million Americans — including 3.9 million Hoosiers.

See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.

The company last year agreed to settle that lawsuit by paying $19.5 million to Hoosiers who filed a claim for restitution.

Additional information about the settlement agreement and answers to frequently asked questions are available online at IndianaEquifaxClaims.com.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: International shipping season kicks off as St. Lawrence Seaway reopens

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts