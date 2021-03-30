Payments set to go out to Hoosiers impacted by Equifax data breach

More than 236,000 current and former Hoosiers are due Wednesday to begin receiving a one-time payment of approximately $79 as restitution for the massive 2017 Equifax data breach.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita said the money will be distributed either electronically or by paper check depending on the payment method selected by individuals who filed an Equifax claim prior to the Dec. 16 deadline.

“This office’s years-long efforts to put money into the pockets of Hoosiers harmed by the Equifax data breach are finally coming to fruition,” Rokita said.

“I am very proud of the attorneys in my office who worked tirelessly to achieve a positive outcome in this case. We will always fight tooth and nail for Indiana consumers.”

The previous Indiana attorney general sued Equifax after the credit reporting agency suffered a data breach that compromised the personal information, such as driver's license and credit card numbers, of some 147 million Americans — including 3.9 million Hoosiers.

The company last year agreed to settle that lawsuit by paying $19.5 million to Hoosiers who filed a claim for restitution.

Additional information about the settlement agreement and answers to frequently asked questions are available online at IndianaEquifaxClaims.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.