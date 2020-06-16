Prospects brighten for solar farm in Lake County

"The guts of our amendment and what's going to be adopted by the planning commission are basically the same," Szarmach said.

The plan commission is scheduled to consider and approve the solar farm language during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If adopted, the change still requires a public hearing be held within 30 days, along with final approval by the county council.

Invenergy, a Chicago-based international energy producer, in April announced its interest in developing what it calls the Foundry Works Solar Energy Center on agricultural land in unincorporated south Lake County.

The solar farm would use crystalline silicon panels on trackers that follow the sun over the course of the day to generate solar power Invenergy then would sell to utility companies to power an estimated 40,000 homes.

According to planning documents, the anti-reflective panels would sit 20 feet apart and rise to a maximum tilt height of 15 feet, though the panels' tilt usually only would be about 7 feet off the ground. Prairie grasses would be planted between the panels and cover about 30% of the entire site.