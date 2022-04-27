Purdue eyes nuclear power to bring zero-carbon energy to West Lafayette campus

Purdue University is evaluating the feasibility of using nuclear energy to power its sprawling West Lafayette campus as part of an effort to minimize the school's fossil fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.

University officials on Wednesday announced Purdue has partnered with Duke Energy Indiana to study whether installing a small modular nuclear reactor on or near campus is a potential fit for Purdue's current and future energy needs.

A small modular reactor (SMR) is significantly smaller than a traditional nuclear power plant. The SMR, theoretically, can be prefabricated at an off-site assembly line, saving construction costs and time, and installed in locations that already are home to coal- or natural gas-powered energy generating facilities.

"No other option holds as much potential to provide reliable, adequate electric power with zero carbon emissions," said Purdue President Mitch Daniels, a former Indiana governor.

"Innovation and new ideas are at the core of what we do at Purdue, and that includes searching for ways to minimize the use of fossil fuels while still providing carbon-free, reliable and affordable energy. We see enough promise in these new technologies to undertake an exploration of their practicality, and few places are better positioned to do it."

Daniels did not set out a timetable for potential SMR deployment at Purdue.

Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled General Assembly directed the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in Senate Enrolled Act 271, sponsored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, to develop rules by July 1, 2023, detailing the procedures for SMR acquisition and construction in the Hoosier State.

Purdue professors and students already are involved in research on SMRs, including the development and verification of the steel-plate composite construction that's necessary for SMRs to be delivered on-time and on-budget. The first land-based SMR is due to be completed in China in 2026.

"We have the world's pre-eminent team and facilities to conduct the testing, analysis, design and construction demonstration to actualize the potential of this technology," said Amit Varma, Purdue professor of civil engineering and director of the Bowen Laboratory.

Records show Purdue currently relies on a combination of coal, natural gas and thermal energy sources for its electricity, heat and cooling — all of which potentially could be replaced by an SMR capable of generating up to 350 megawatts of energy.

"This effort provides a timely opportunity for Purdue to work with our partners to explore whether nuclear energy can be a practical and affordable option to meet our long-term needs," said Michael Cline, Purdue senior vice president for administrative operations.

Indiana is rare among Midwestern states for not having any nuclear power plants after high construction costs, environmental protests and safety concerns decades ago scuttled plans for nuclear generating facilities along Lake Michigan in Porter County and on the Ohio River in southeastern Indiana.

The latter facility, developed by a company now part of Duke Energy, was abandoned in 1984 after the Public Service Company of Indiana spent more than $2.5 billion on the never-finished Marble Hill Nuclear Power Plant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.