Regional focus on innovation ensures bright future for Northwest Indiana

HOBART — Northwest Indiana, and indeed the entire urbanized coast of Lake Michigan from South Bend to Milwaukee, is perfectly positioned to become a national and international center of technology and innovation.

That was the message delivered by a variety of speakers Thursday to more than 500 entrepreneurs, community advocates, and business and municipal officials during the annual One Region luncheon at Avalon Manor in Hobart.

“The challenge for all of us is to shift our thinking from the parochial to the breadth of this larger region, and to leverage the region’s shared assets to support an innovation ecosystem,” said Susan Brehm, Chicago regional director for the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Alejandra Castillo, U.S. assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, emphasized that innovation is key to global competitiveness, new and better jobs, a resilient economy, and the attainment of national economic goals.

“Simply put, regional collaboration is essential for economic recovery because regions are the center of competition in the new global economy, and those that work together to leverage resources and use their strength to overcome weaknesses will fare better than those that do not,” Castillo said.

“By building a strong coalition of regional leaders and by focusing on growing your innovation ecosystem, you are best positioning the region for a bright future,” she added.

Among Northwest Indiana’s strengths is its technology-focused higher education programs at public and private colleges and universities in Lake and Porter counties, and throughout the broader region, said Thomas Keon, Purdue University Northwest chancellor and One Region chairman.

“No region is making any strides in economic development unless they have strong higher education,” Keon said. “So all of you need to, as best you can, help support IUN, Valpo University, Calumet College and Purdue University Northwest, so that we can help you get the assets you need, in students and faculty, to help build a stronger economy for Northwest Indiana.”

At the same time, several speakers noted Indiana as a whole is among the worst in the nation for access to capital, which One Region CEO Marie Foster-Bruns said is essential to developing an innovation ecosystem, along with talent and place — in that order.

John McDonald, managing entrepreneur of Indianapolis’ NEXT Studios, noted the Hoosier State ranks 47th of 50 states for the percentage of employees working at start-up companies and currently has single-digit venture capital availability.

“So what we need to do is get capital in the hands of start-up founders, particularly in underserved communities, and show the way to go because we really can’t be what we can’t see,” McDonald said.

Keynote speaker Alexandre Lazarow, an author and venture capitalist, said he’s confident the benefits and opportunities of the innovation economy remain accessible, even though what One Region hopes to accomplish probably won’t end up looking like Silicon Valley.

“It’s easier than ever for a start-up to be run from anywhere,” Lazarow said. “I think innovation is going to be multi-polar, and places like Northwest Indiana are going to have an incredible role to play in specializing around their own assets and their own community.”

Foster-Bruns ended by challenging those in attendance to think about ways of collaborating and supporting innovation in their particular industries and communities.

“Our individual work impacts the Greater South Shore region, and together, we all win,” she said.