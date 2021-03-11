Tinley Park Convention Center works to reach goal of 30,000 COVID vaccinations a week

The center lost out to McCormick Place in downtown Chicago, but government officials kept Tinley in mind for this major vaccine project.

On the first day vaccines were administered in Tinley, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were on hand to open the facility.

“Widespread vaccination sites will allow us to quickly and efficiently get these life-saving vaccine doses to Illinoisans as more federal shipments of vaccine come online,” Pritzker said at the opening. “The Illinois National Guard and the Illinois Department of Public Health are proud to partner with Cook County to launch the Tinley Park Convention Center Vaccination Site — with many more to come across the state.”

People have to sign up for appointments at a Cook County website — vaccine.cookcountyil.gov — based on eligibility and availability.

“While we’re excited to be taking these steps, I want to be sure we set clear expectations,” Preckwinkle said at the opening. “At this moment, not just here but across the country, demand is heavily outweighing our supply of vaccines. We don’t have adequate vaccine to supply to vaccinate everyone immediately.”

With the winter storms knocking the supply down, Carr has heard some grumbling.