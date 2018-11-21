800-CEO-READ, a leading direct supplier of book-based resources compiles a monthly list of best-selling business books based on purchases by its corporate customers nationwide. Here are the best sellers for October 2018, plus descriptions of the Top 10.
11. "Bring Your Human to Work: 10 Surefire Ways to Design a Workplace That Is Good for People, Great for Business, and Just Might Change the World" by Erica Keswin, McGraw-Hill Education
12. "Bring Your Whole Self to Work: How Vulnerability Unlocks Creativity, Connection, and Performance" by Mike Robbins, Hay House
13. "From Values to Action: The Four Principles of Values-Based Leadership" by Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr., Jossey-Bass
14. "Lean Impact: How to Innovate for Radically Greater Social Good" by Ann Mei Chang, Wiley
15. "Checking in: Hospitality-Driven Thinking, Business, and You" by Stephen J. Cloobeck, Greenleaf Book Group Press
16. "The Leadership Lab: Understanding Leadership in the 21st Century" by Chris Lewis and Pippa Malmgren, Kogan Page
17. "Rebel Talent: Why It Pays to Break the Rules at Work and in Life" by Francesca Gino, Dey Street Books
18. "New Power: How Power Works in Our Hyperconnected World - And How to Make It Work for You" by Jeremy Heimans and Henry Timms, Doubleday Books
19. "Leadership: In Turbulent Times" by Doris Kearns Goodwin, Simon & Schuster
20. "The Power of Positive Leadership: How and Why Positive Leaders Transform Teams and Organizations and Change the World" by Jon Gordon, Wiley
21. "A More Beautiful Question: The Power of Inquiry to Spark Breakthrough Ideas" by Warren Berger, Bloomsbury USA
22. "The War at Work: A Tale of Navigating the Unwritten Rules of the Hierarchy in a Half Changed World." by Seth Mattison, Train to Be Clutch
23. "Connecting the Dots: Lessons for Leadership in a Startup World" by John Chambers and Diane Brady, Hachette Books
24. "Micromessaging: Why Great Leadership Is Beyond Words" by Stephen Young, McGraw-Hill Education
25. "When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing" by Daniel H. Pink, Riverhead Books
Descriptions of the top ten
1. "Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts." by Brene Brown, Random House
#1 New York Times Bestseller - Brene Brown has taught us what it means to dare greatly, rise strong, and brave the wilderness. Now, based on new research conducted with leaders, change makers and culture shifters, she's showing us how to put those ideas into practice so we can step up and lead.
2. "Blitzscaling: The Lightning-Fast Path to Building Massively Valuable Companies" by Reid Hoffman and Chris Yeh, Currency
LinkedIn cofounder, legendary investor, and host of the award-winning Masters of Scale podcast reveals the secret to starting and scaling massively valuable companies.
3. "The Convenience Revolution: How to Deliver a Customer Service Experience That Disrupts the Competition and Creates Fierce Loyalty" by Shep Hyken, Sound Wisdom
This book shows you how to leverage convenience as a powerful way to differentiate yourself from your competition. You'll learn six compelling strategies, supported by numerous examples and case studies that will fuel your plan to create a focus on convenience for your customers.
4. "Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds on Your Side" by Howard Marks, Houghton Mifflin
The legendary investor shows how to identify and master the cycles that govern the markets. By following Marks's insights - drawn in part from his iconic memos over the years to Oaktree's clients - you can master these recurring patterns to have the opportunity to improve your results.
5. "Choosing Leadership: A Workbook" by Linda Ginzel, Agate B2
In this workbook, Dr. Linda Ginzel, a clinical professor at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and a social psychologist, debunks common myths about leaders and encourages you to follow a personalized path to decide when to manage and when to lead.
6. "Imagine It Forward: Courage, Creativity, and the Power of Change" by Beth Comstock and Tahl Raz, Currency
For all those looking to spearhead change in their companies and careers, and reinvent "the way things are done," Imagine It Forward masterfully points the way.
7. "Girls Who Code: Learn to Code and Change the World" by Reshma Saujani, Viking Books for Young Readers
Whether you're a girl who's never coded before, a girl who codes, or a parent raising one, this entertaining book, printed in bold two-color and featuring art on every page, will have you itching to create your own apps, games, and robots to make the world a better place.
8. "Growth IQ: Get Smarter About the Choices That Will Make or Break Your Business" by Tiffani Bova, Portfolio
Through Bova's insightful analyses of these and many other case studies, you'll see why it can be a mistake to imitate strategies that worked for your competitors, or rely on strategies that worked for you in the past. To grow your company with confidence, you first need to grow your Growth IQ.
9. "Talk Triggers: The Complete Guide to Creating Customers with Word of Mouth" by Jay Baer and Daniel Lemin, Portfolio
Talk Triggers is the definitive, practical guide on how to use bold operational differentiators to create customer conversations. Combining compelling stories, inspirational examples, and practical how-to, Talk Triggers is the first indispensable book about word of mouth. It's a book that will create conversation about the power of conversation.
10. "What to Do When It's Your Turn (and It's Always Your Turn)" by Seth Godin, Domino Project
"I think we're wasting the chance of a lifetime." This is an urgent call to do the work we're hiding from, a manifesto about living with things that might not work and embracing tension when doing your art.
