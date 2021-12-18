15-ton weight limit signs coming to 9 Lake County roads

CROWN POINT — Lake County soon will install 15-ton weight limit signs adjacent to nine local roads on the west side of the county to deter heavy trucks from continuing to use the roads.

Duane Alverson, an engineer at the Lake County Highway Department, said he believes truckers relying on GPS navigation systems increasingly are getting rerouted onto county roads that aren't built to accommodate heavy loads or wide enough for the trucks to turn around.

"We are getting a number of complaints from the residents down in that area," Alverson said. "We're not trying to shut off any local building or local deliveries. We will work with local contractors and issue them permits for all local deliveries."

The Lake County Council unanimously endorsed the 15-ton weight limit plan last week. It previously was approved by the Lake County Commissioners and the county sheriff, among others.

Alverson said the county plans to work with the Indiana Department of Transportation to install signs on U.S. 41, as well as State Line Road, providing advance warning of the new weight limit.

The roads now subject to the 15-ton weight limit are: