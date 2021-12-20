Another segment of I-69 opens, highway expected to reach Indy by 2024

The dream of an interstate highway connecting Indianapolis to Evansville in the southwestern corner of the state is getting closer to becoming reality.

On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state and local leaders cut the ribbon on the latest completed stretch of Interstate 69 that runs largely on the former route of State Road 37 through the Morgan County city of Martinsville.

"I am excited to celebrate this historic milestone in the life of I-69," Holcomb said. "This new section of interstate better connects Martinsville, Morgan County and communities to the southwest with the rest of the state, the region and the country, makes travel safer and more efficient and will catalyze economic growth and job creation across the Hoosier State."

Altogether, 17 new miles of Interstate 69 were constructed this year on behalf of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), bringing the highway to the Johnson-Morgan county line and within two years of reaching the highway's planned terminus at the Interstate 465 loop around Indianapolis.

"As a Hoosier who travels I-69 weekly, I am excited to see this economic development project clear another major milestone," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, an Evansville native.