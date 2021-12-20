 Skip to main content
Another segment of I-69 opens, highway expected to reach Indy by 2024
Another segment of I-69 opens, highway expected to reach Indy by 2024

The dream of an interstate highway connecting Indianapolis to Evansville in the southwestern corner of the state is getting closer to becoming reality.

On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state and local leaders cut the ribbon on the latest completed stretch of Interstate 69 that runs largely on the former route of State Road 37 through the Morgan County city of Martinsville.

"I am excited to celebrate this historic milestone in the life of I-69," Holcomb said. "This new section of interstate better connects Martinsville, Morgan County and communities to the southwest with the rest of the state, the region and the country, makes travel safer and more efficient and will catalyze economic growth and job creation across the Hoosier State."

Altogether, 17 new miles of Interstate 69 were constructed this year on behalf of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), bringing the highway to the Johnson-Morgan county line and within two years of reaching the highway's planned terminus at the Interstate 465 loop around Indianapolis.

"As a Hoosier who travels I-69 weekly, I am excited to see this economic development project clear another major milestone," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, an Evansville native.

"We still have more work to do to complete the Evansville to Indianapolis interstate, but INDOT and construction crews remain focused on getting to the finish line, connecting Hoosiers and attracting dollars and people to Indiana."

Construction on the southern segment of I-69 began in 2008 in Evansville. It's moved north in fits and starts based on the availability of funding to complete the work.

Once the final Indiana segment is finished, I-69 will run uninterrupted from the Canadian border at Port Huron, Michigan, through Flint and Lansing, Michigan, around Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, past Bloomington, and into Evansville.

Construction on an Ohio River bridge taking I-69 from Evansville to Henderson, Kentucky, is expected to begin next year.

Eventually, the highway is slated to end at the Mexican border in Brownsville, Texas.

