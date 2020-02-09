Buick gives the buyers what they want with all-utility lineup

Buick is oldest active U.S. marque.

The first Buick was manufactured in Detroit in 1903. It also was the first brand for General Motors, formed in 1908, and it took a backseat in reputation only to Cadillac, which GM acquired in 2009.

Rumored to be on its way out, Buick has made a stunning comeback the last 10 years. To keep the momentum going, Buick has eliminated production of sedan, to focus on the more popular utility vehicles. At the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, visitors will see its newest — the Encore GX.

“Our strategy is a direct result of listening to both our current customer base and our potential base,” explained Stuart Fowle, communications manager for Buick. “Drivers want SUVs, not sedans. Last model year, our sedan sales were only 10% of our total sales in the USA. The decision was really made for us, and we were responsive to the wants and needs of our customers.”

Buick currently markets the Encore, Envision, and Enclave — with Encore GX arriving in showrooms early this year.

“The GX is not a model of the Encore,” Fowle said. “We decided to use the Encore name because of its popularity in America. But make no mistake, the Encore GX is an entirely different machine.”