Ford 'breaks the mold' with electric Mustang SUV

t's 1964 and Ford wows the automotive world with Mustang, the original pony car.
Fast forward 56 years and the automaker is poised to do it again with 2021 Mustang Mach-E.
This is no ordinary pony but rather an electric sport-utility vehicle says a lot about the direction of Ford and will have a prominent role at the Chicago Auto Show.
“At Ford, we understand and fully buy into the fact that the automotive world is going electric,” explained Cristina Sanders, the U.S. brand manager for the Mach-E. “We decided that if we were going to make an electric Mustang, we were going to break the mold.”
Did it ever. With instant torque, this electric does zero-to-60 in less than 3.5 seconds while achieving 459 horsepower and 612 lb.-ft. of torque. “Mustang means fun, fast, freedom,” said Sanders. “The Mach-E not only upholds that tradition it takes it to a whole another level.”
Available as a Mach and a Mach GT, the Mach-E offers rear-wheel and all-wheel drive as well as two battery options. It’s the first Ford to be designed specifically as an electric vehicle. The Mach-E will be available in late fall, and the GT will bow in the summer of 2021. Prices begin around $40,000.
“It’s important to Ford that the Mach-E is an affordable alternative for those clamoring for an electric SUV,” Sanders said. “While the Mach-E kicks up drivers’ emotions, it also fits the reality of your budget.”
A first batch of 1,500 Mach-E machines sold out in six weeks.
Roughly the same size as a Ford Escape or Porsche Macan, the Mach-E blends SUV proportions with Mustang characteristics. The vertical rear lights and pronounced rear haunches are all Mustang, though the iconic pony badge sports black ribbing. This pony is taut, compact and undeniably sporty.
Customers will be able to select range or performance. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive car with the smaller (75.7-kWh) battery pack should be good for a range of 230 miles. For those seeking the greatest flexibility, Ford offers a larger (98.8-kWh) battery and the promise of range in excess of 300 miles.
“We realized that range anxiety is a real thing,” Sanders said. “Our goal was to create range confidence as well as range fun. The Mach-E performs just like a Mustang, because it is a Mustang.”
Ford reached out to several Mustang clubs to get their input. “The clubs were very receptive to the idea of an electric SUV pony,” Sanders said. “Their input was very valuable and helpful. If longstanding clubs endorse the Mach-E, we know we nailed it.”
The cabin is a neat blend of technology and common sense. In keeping with the Mustang persona, a touchscreen is mounted in a portrait pose in the center of the car. This screen controls the car's primary functions and is supplemented by a second screen in front of the driver that displays speed and range. Those screens will debut Ford's latest iteration of Sync, designed to learn driver preferences over time.
A new infotainment system from Ford is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Traditionalists will find a relatively conventional rotary gear knob and column-mounted control levers, along with buttons for the cruise control, stereo and telephone.
Storage space is plentiful throughout the cabin, and the Mach-E is a proper five-seater SUV with leg and head room for adults able to sit comfortably in tandem. Complementing the generous passenger space are two trunks. The one in the front — called a frunk — has enough space for a piece of carry-on luggage and includes drainage, allowing you to hose it clean or even use it as an impromptu ice chest. The 4.8 cubic feet in the front is supplemented by 29 cubic feet of space in the rear trunk.
The Mach-E can do a fast charge that takes the battery from 10 to 80% in about 45 minutes. “We wanted drivers to be able to charge the pony while taking a dinner or lunch break,” Sanders said. “The brakes will also regenerate power to the battery pack as a way of extending the range.”
Ford’s plans also plans a wall charger to re-energize Mach-E in your garage or driveway.