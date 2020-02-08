Jeep gets back into the pickup market with the award-winning Gladiator

Gladiator is Jeep's first foray into the pickup market since the Cherokee-based Comanche was discontinued in 1992.

New for 2020, Gladiator, based on Wrangler, has taken Jeep customers and buff books by storm, culminating in the 2020 North American Truck of the Year award.

“There is tremendous demand for this unique vehicle from our loyal Jeep customers and pickup truck buyers everywhere,” said Kelley Enright, Central Region communications manager for FCA US. “Born from a rich and proud heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks, Gladiator combines rugged utility, versatility and functionality resulting in the most capable midsize truck ever.”

“We were confident that the Gladiator would win Truck of the Year,” Steven Isakson, truck and fleet manager at Bosak Motors in Merrillville, said of the acknowledgement by North American automotive journalists. “Based on our own test driving and the responses we get from customers, the machine exceeded the hype, which is quite an accomplishment.”

Bosak is so confident that it has 55 Gladiators at the Merrillville dealership. “We anticipate very brisk sales in the first six months of this year,” Isakson said. “That will only increase with the award and the Chicago Auto Show, where the Gladiator will be front and center.”