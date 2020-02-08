Midengine takes Gen 8 Corvette to the next level of performance, luxury

When asked about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Kirk Epps, general manager of Bosak Chevrolet in Burns Harbor, cuts to the chase.
“One of the most amazing things about the new Corvette — and there are many amazing things — is that Chevrolet made this super car affordable,” explained Epps. “Too often sports cars like the Corvette are priced so high that they are only a dream for the average driver. But Chevrolet has broken through that barrier and delivered a super car that starts at under $60,000.”
$59,995.00 to be exact.
Chevrolet knows that 50% of Corvette buyers purchase that base model, which goes for substantially less than competing Ferraris and Lamborghinis, Epps said.
Pricing isn't the only way Corvette maintains its status as America's sports car. For 2020, the Corvette has shifted to a midengine configuration, considered better for handling.
“We had reached the limits of what we could achieve with the front-engine configuration from a performance and handling perspective so we knew we had to make a commitment to move the engine to the rear to keep Corvette relevant in the super car category,” said Kevin Kelly, communications manager for Chevrolet
“We believe this is the perfect time for us to make this change,” he confirmed. “The market for performance cars remains important for Chevrolet, and the Corvette is a hallmark of the Chevy brand. Introducing the first mid-engine Corvette will also help Chevrolet to attract new prospects who might never have considered a Chevy before.”
Chevrolet is reaching out to the younger enthusiasts. “Chevrolet wanted to do more than build a supercar,” Epps said.
The specs are impressive.
The engine is a dry-oil sump evolution of the C7's LT1 that uses equal-length exhaust runners and myriad assemblies and accessories to accommodate the engine location and allow lower placement. It makes 490 horsepower in regular trim, or 495 with the optional active performance exhaust. Torque is 465 lb.ft and 470 lb.-ft., respectively. A Tremec 8-speed dual-clutch automatic helps the 'Vette do 0-60 in 2.8 seconds in Motor Trend test drives.
The C8 steering is precise and responsive; the by-wire brakes are true. Its solid structure and feel accommodate a convertible with no major alterations.
With magnetic dampers set to Tour mode ride is cruise comfortable without sacrificing performance.
Corvette is available in three trims: 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT. Each model — Stingray, Z51, Grand Sport and Z06 — is available in 1LT, 2LT or 3LT trim, which add progressively more leather, carbon fiber and suede microfiber to the interior. The Z51 package includes MagneRide with a revised suspension, performance exhaust, improved engine cooling, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and more power.