Midengine takes Gen 8 Corvette to the next level of performance, luxury

When asked about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Kirk Epps, general manager of Bosak Chevrolet in Burns Harbor, cuts to the chase.

“One of the most amazing things about the new Corvette — and there are many amazing things — is that Chevrolet made this super car affordable,” explained Epps. “Too often sports cars like the Corvette are priced so high that they are only a dream for the average driver. But Chevrolet has broken through that barrier and delivered a super car that starts at under $60,000.”

$59,995.00 to be exact.

Chevrolet knows that 50% of Corvette buyers purchase that base model, which goes for substantially less than competing Ferraris and Lamborghinis, Epps said.

Pricing isn't the only way Corvette maintains its status as America's sports car. For 2020, the Corvette has shifted to a midengine configuration, considered better for handling.

“We had reached the limits of what we could achieve with the front-engine configuration from a performance and handling perspective so we knew we had to make a commitment to move the engine to the rear to keep Corvette relevant in the super car category,” said Kevin Kelly, communications manager for Chevrolet

