Nissan's luxury brand turns 30 with anniversary models, cutting-edge tech

November of 1989 brought a new brand of automotive innovation to the U.S. when Infiniti opened its doors.

The luxury line for Nissan Motors, Infiniti kicked off with 51 dealerships and two models, the Q45 sedan and the M30 coupe. The Infiniti Total Ownership Experience was a major effort to set a new standard for customer service and satisfaction.

“Nissan organized a task force called Horizon in 1985,” explained Kyle Bazemore, brand ambassador for Infiniti. “Four years later, they had created the perfect combination of outstanding customer service, performance cars that excited drivers, and luxury that set new standards.”

For the 2020 model year, Infiniti will offer a special Edition 30 lineup. Each of the five current models will celebrate the brand’s anniversary with a model equipped with many of the technologies Infiniti originally brought to market.

“These editions are Infiniti’s ultimate expression of human-centric modern luxury, design, versatility, and performance,” Bazemore said.