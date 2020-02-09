North American Utility of the Year: Kia Telluride

It’s been a long time coming — Kia’s jump into the the competitive full-size sport-utility category. Founded in 1944, Kia has worked long and hard to capture the heart of American car buyers with affordable and dependable vehicles.

The North American Car of the Year jury comprising 60 automotive journalists and Motor Trend acknowledged its arrival by naming the Kia Telluride as the 2020 Utility Vehicle of the Year.

“This is Kia’s first attempt at the full-size three-row SUV market,” said Kirk Epps, general manager of Bosak Kia in Burns Harbor. “The design has captured the eye of SUV buyers across age and gender groups. We weren’t all that surprised that the Telluride won awards because we knew what we had and how good it really is.”

Manufactured in West Point, Ga., the Telluride offers what SUV drivers want: A comfortable and roomy three rows of seating. The accolades signal Telluride is second to none in terms of style, dynamics, refinement, and quality.

The Telluride adds lavish levels of standard equipment even in the $32,785 base model. Loaded, it tops out at just under $47,000.