1,000 vehicles, test tracks, special days drive interest in Chicago Auto Show

The 112th edition of the Chicago Auto Show will be the biggest auto show in America, according to Mark Bilek, senior director of communications & technology for the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which puts on the show. “This year the show will feature a total of seven test drive tracks, three outdoor and four indoor. We provide visitors with the ability to shop, compare, and test drive every model they’re interested in.”
The show, Feb. 8-17 in McCormick Place, becomes the first of the calendar year.
The North American International Auto Show, held in Detroit in January for 50 years, has moved to June this year.
“That benefits Chicago in a couple of ways," Bilek said. "First, many vehicles will be unveiled here instead of Detroit, which is exciting for visitors. Getting to preview unveilings is a rare occurrence. Second, we’ll see many more displays that wouldn’t make it here if the Detroit show was still in January.”
Those displays are complex to build and maintain. Taking them apart in mid-January in Detroit usually made it impossible to have them delivered and rebuilt by the beginning of February in Chicago. “Now they will set those displays up for the first time here in Chicago,” Bilek said.
Subaru, for example, will host a U.S. National Park display that simulates their vehicles driving in various national parks. Honda will host podcasts and displays that take advantage of advanced techniques. Toyota will rotate video displays that show their vehicle line in multiple driving scenarios.
“These are just a few of the examples of displays that probably wouldn’t be available here if Detroit was still hosting their auto show in mid-January,” Bilek said. “We have the space at McCormick Place to take advantage of that move and host them all.”
Visitors will be able to check out more than 1,000 vehicles. Bilek explained that exact numbers are confidential, but did share that the Chicago Auto Show draws hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.
“Our test tracks make us the most popular show, because you can test drive your dream vehicle,” Bilek said. “Our research tells us that 30% of the visitors are actively shopping right now, and 60% are planning to make a purchase this year.
“Visitors can relax a little and ask all of the questions they want,” he said, noting the lack of sales pressure at the show. “The Chicago market is very cosmopolitan, meaning there’s a wide variety of makes and models on the road. Whether you’re interested in an electric vehicle or a large SUV, you can learn all about them here and avoid the stress that some of us experience in a showroom.”
New technology also expands the interest in the auto show, according to Bilek. “Not only do serious shoppers attend, but there is a tremendous entertainment value in your visit. We have virtual reality, simulators, and side-by-side virtual drag races. The show is very family friendly and has something for everyone.”
Bilek explained that many people have owned their car for more than five years and haven’t experienced the advances in automotive technology.
“Every year, we meet people who don’t realize the new safety features such as lane-departure warnings and emergency braking,” he said. “They don’t know about the Blutooth technology and wi-fi options, and rear cameras.”
Automakers, the auto show, and the CATA combine efforts to ensure no stone is unturned in providing information about the makes and models on the floor.
“We advertise very heavily on social media,” Bilek said. “Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are our top three, but we also utilize other platforms. Our website is also kept up to date so that the information you read is as accurate as possible.”
Then there's the exclusive auto show app for Android and Apple phones. “We put a tremendous effort into reaching everyone and explaining that this is the place to learn about all of the new technologies,” Bilek said.
The 10-day show run includes two weekends, Valentine’s Day, and Presidents Day. “We will have specials such as Women’s Day, Hispanic Day, Family Day, Food Drive Days, Sports Day for wearing you favorite Chicago sports team gear, and Friday Night Flight, a craft beer extravaganza,” Bilek said.