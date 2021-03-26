Bicycles welcome Thursday on South Shore trains

CHESTERTON — It's nearly that time of the year again to take your bike along with you on the South Shore Line.

Bicycles are welcome beginning Thursday on five morning and three afternoon/evening rush hour weekday trains, three morning and seven afternoon/evening off-peak weekday trains, as well as 14 weekend trains, according to the train service.

"This last year has felt very long and taxing, and I think everyone is looking forward to the nicer weather. We hope that more people who have not taken advantage of our bikes program yet will give it a try this season, given our expanded schedule,” said Nicole Barker, director of capital investment and implementation at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.

"There are so many great trails and sights along the South Shore Line that family and friends can enjoy on their bikes together," she said.

Bike cars are available on select trains from April through October, according to NICTD.

"Not only can you bike to work during the week, but you can also explore the bike trails along the South Shore Line on the weekends," according to the commuter line.