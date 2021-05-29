Buttigieg touts commuter rail, other infrastructure investments in Biden's American Jobs Plan

"And communities have been willing to step up, like we stepped up in St. Joe County and a lot of others, to deliver funding. But communities shouldn't have to be alone in doing this, and that's part of what we have a chance to do something about."

The national transportation chief was noncommittal on the possibility the federal government will put additional money toward the West Lake expansion of the South Shore Line set to break ground this fall, or the Double Track project aimed at reducing commutes to Chicago from Michigan City to about an hour.

But he said Biden's federal budget proposal will contain a passenger rail grant program aimed at improving the operations of commuter rail and similar services across the country.

"A lot of it could go to Amtrak. But it's not only for Amtrak, it's for anyone doing passenger rail. The South Shore would certainly be an example of that," Buttigieg said. "If I had my way, every good train in the country would be getting a boost."

"The whole idea is to make sure that we're getting more dollars out, so the great visions that local and regional leaders have can be delivered sooner than if we're not willing to make those investments."