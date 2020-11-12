Frankfort Car Club members head out on the highway while doing good

Involving more young people in the hobby is a current concern. Anderson owns Carriage House Automotive Restorations in New Lenox and tries to host interested teens in his shop when he’s able. The idea is to provide casual instruction and hopefully spark the same passion he found as a youngster tinkering with a 1985 Buick Regal and 1987 Buick Grand National. (He still owns the Grand National.)

“I studied mechanical engineering at Purdue,” he explained, “and found that working on cars helped me to become a better engineer. It’s interrelated. Metalurgy and machine design and welding challenges. Concepts and theories you learn in class begin to make better sense.”

Membership in the Frankfort Car Club is pretty casual. Claypool mentioned many members don’t own antique cars, but they do enjoy being around them and talking about them.

“The club was more formal back in the 1970s,” noted Claypool. “Some of the members were quite traditional. They drove pre-war Packards and LaSalles and Cords and Auburns, and weren’t too sure about admitting new members with … Thunderbirds. Today we have every type of car you might imagine. It’s really diverse. You have the British car guys and Corvette and Caddy owners and restored trucks and the 1960s muscle cars and hot rods. If you love these cars you’re welcome to join us.”