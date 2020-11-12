Frankfort Car Club members head out on the highway while doing good

Why would anyone want to own, let alone maintain, a 1964 Renault Caravelle known affectionately as “Clarabelle the Caravelle?”
Or any Soviet era Trabant, Skoda, Tatra or ZAZ for that matter?
Or two Yugos, for corn sake?
Larry Claypool can’t imagine not having Iron Curtain jalopies and French curiosities in his collection, alongside the four vintage Corvairs and about 20 other “kooky cars nobody else wants.”
He confided he keeps them “stored away in different places,” and you believe him.
Because it all seems perfectly rational for a past president of the Frankfort Car Club.
Current President Tom Anderson would know. He owns 18 vintage automobiles himself, though admits to having a soft spot for a certain 1969 Buick GS that he usually drives to area cruise nights.
“It’s the four-speed with a 350,” he said. “I love the car.”
The Frankfort Car Club was formed in 1976 and has about 100 current members.
Frankfort residents and assorted gearheads from far and wide are, of course, familiar with the club’s regular Thursday cruise nights that run from June through August, weather permitting.
Only they didn’t happen this summer.
COVID-19 happened instead, putting a damper on all the fun for 2020.
“That was unfortunate,” admitted Anderson, “but Thursday cruise nights will be back in 2021. Until then the club has other activities. Our regular meetings and fundraisers and garage tours.”
Anderson mentioned charitable endeavors. The car club supports several Frankfort area nonprofit groups including the Frankfort Police Cadet program, Frankfort Food Pantry and the local VFW chapter, Post 1493. The group takes particular pride in a long-time association with Camp Quality, a national organization that hosts summer camps for children diagnosed with cancer. Besides making annual contributions to the Frankfort chapter of Camp Quality the club also lines up with their cars to take campers out for 30-minute rides.
“The car rides are fun for the kids and for club members,” said Claypool. “You see their eyes light up. They look the cars over and pick out a favorite. We answer questions and show them around inside and under the hood and then we all go for a drive. It’s nice. The rides last 20-to-30 minutes or so. Long enough to sit and talk about whatever’s on their minds. It’s a chance for them to get away and do something different. We’re happy to help.”
Cold weather brings the Frankfort Car Club members indoors for monthly meetings in space provided by the Frankfort Township Building. Club business is attended to and ongoing matters are discussed. Garage tours are planned where members visit each other’s automotive “man caves,” as well as professional speed shops and restoration specialists. It’s all about sharing practical knowledge gained through hit-and-miss wrenching experiences. Not so much about trying to impress each other.
Involving more young people in the hobby is a current concern. Anderson owns Carriage House Automotive Restorations in New Lenox and tries to host interested teens in his shop when he’s able. The idea is to provide casual instruction and hopefully spark the same passion he found as a youngster tinkering with a 1985 Buick Regal and 1987 Buick Grand National. (He still owns the Grand National.)
“I studied mechanical engineering at Purdue,” he explained, “and found that working on cars helped me to become a better engineer. It’s interrelated. Metalurgy and machine design and welding challenges. Concepts and theories you learn in class begin to make better sense.”
Membership in the Frankfort Car Club is pretty casual. Claypool mentioned many members don’t own antique cars, but they do enjoy being around them and talking about them.
“The club was more formal back in the 1970s,” noted Claypool. “Some of the members were quite traditional. They drove pre-war Packards and LaSalles and Cords and Auburns, and weren’t too sure about admitting new members with … Thunderbirds. Today we have every type of car you might imagine. It’s really diverse. You have the British car guys and Corvette and Caddy owners and restored trucks and the 1960s muscle cars and hot rods. If you love these cars you’re welcome to join us.”
John Philip is one of those who doesn’t own a vintage automobile. He started photographing at Frankfort Car Club cruise nights 11 years ago after being laid off from his job. You’ll catch Philip clicking away at most cruise nights and club events. His original notion of Photoshopping car images into exotic ocean and desert scenes interested club members, and he quickly became the official club photographer and archivist. “I own a 1991 Honda Gold Wing with 74,000 miles,” he confided about his touring motorcycle, “but if I had my choice of a dream car it would be a 1969 Camaro Z28!”
For more information about the Frankfort Car Club, visit www.frankfortcarclub.club.com.
