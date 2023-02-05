U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is applauding the three Lake County communities that recently received safe-streets funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The agency, headed by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, is providing $240,000 to East Chicago, $140,000 to Gary and $80,480 to Hammond to develop citywide comprehensive safety action plans focused on eliminating roadway fatalities.

"Congratulations to all of the leaders and public servants in the cities of East Chicago, Gary and Hammond for successfully obtaining and utilizing this federal resource," Mrvan said.

"I am grateful that these achievements will improve the safety of our transportation infrastructure so that all individuals and businesses can continue to thrive and attract new economic activity to our Region."

Altogether, $800 million in federal grants were awarded to 510 projects, including 10 in Indiana.

The goal is to make roads safer for all users by stressing responsible driving, improved design, appropriate speed limits and better post-crash care, among other strategies.

Funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grants was included in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act supported by Mrvan and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis.

The law was opposed by every Republican representing Indiana in the U.S. House and Senate.

