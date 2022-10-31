 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastbound I-94 reopens following crash that closed all lanes in Porter County

  • Updated
  • 0
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 in Porter County are closed just east of Indiana Highway 149 following a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Monday involving a semi-trailer and several cars.

 INDOT

PORTAGE — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 in Porter County were closed just east of Ind. 149 for more than two hours Monday afternoon because of a serious crash involving a semi-trailer and several cars.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the highway's three travel lanes reopened around 4 p.m. after being closed near the 20.4 mile marker for crash cleanup around 1:30 p.m.

During the shutdown, eastbound traffic was backed up nearly to Interstate 65 in Lake County. Westbound I-94 traffic was delayed to the U.S. 20 exit.

It's not yet known whether anyone was injured in crash.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this article.

