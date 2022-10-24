 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash, construction jam traffic in both directions on I-80/94 at Calumet Monday afternoon

  • 0
First responders work to extricate a motorist who crashed into the cement median of westbound Interstate 80/94 just east of Calumet Avenue Monday afternoon.

 INDOT

HAMMOND — Motorists traveling Interstate 80/94 past Calumet Avenue in either direction Monday afternoon should expect lengthy backups.

A vehicle that crashed into the cement median on westbound I-80/94 just east of Calumet Avenue is blocking several lanes of traffic while first responders work to extricate the driver.

Westbound traffic delays already extend some eight miles to beyond Grant Street.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the crash cleanup to last until about 5:30 p.m.

Traffic also is backed up eastbound at Calumet Avenue due to an ongoing construction project reducing the number of available travel lanes.

Eastbound I-80/94 delays begin in Illinois, west of the Interstate 80/294 split.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this article.

