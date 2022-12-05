Deadline extended to May 2025 for Americans to upgrade driver's licenses to REAL ID standard

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security once again is extending the deadline for Americans boarding an airplane or entering a federal building to have a driver's license or state identification card that complies with the REAL ID standard.

Officials announced Monday that ongoing processing delays and backlogs at some state driver's license agencies stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic require the start date for REAL ID enforcement be pushed to May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023.

"DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

"This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely," he added.

REAL ID is a federally mandated security standard — enacted following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — that's intended to ensure every state follows similar processes for issuing and producing driver's licenses and state identification cards.

To obtain a REAL ID, Hoosiers must provide a document proving identity and lawful status in the United States, such as a birth certificate or passport; proof of Social Security registration, such as a Social Security card or W-2 statement; and two documents, such as a computer-generated bill and bank statement, proving Indiana residency.

A full list of acceptable documents is available online at realid.in.gov.

New Indiana driver's license and identification card applicants only can obtain a REAL ID credential at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

However, current card holders have been permitted to renew their credentials without upgrading, leaving many Hoosiers potentially at risk of being unable to travel by air, and barred from entering federal courthouses, military bases, nuclear power plants and similar security sensitive facilities, unless they take action before May 7, 2025.

Hoosiers easily can check if their credential meets the standard. A star outline in the upper right corner of an Indiana driver's license or ID card indicates the credential is REAL ID-compliant.