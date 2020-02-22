You are the owner of this article.
Derailed train injures 4 on South Shore Line, officials say
Derailed train injures 4 on South Shore Line, officials say

South Shore in Hammond

An eastbound South Shore Line train arrives at the Hammond station.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

CHICAGO — A westbound South Shore Line train had a low-speed, minor derailment on Metra tracks outside of Millennium Station Saturday morning, according to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.

Four passengers were injured and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. They are in stable condition, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Other passengers temporarily boarded and detrained at the Metra depot, NICTD said.

Eastbound train 503 was delayed around 45 minutes departing from Chicago. Westbound train 506 is expected to be delayed leaving South Bend International Airport, NICTD said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

