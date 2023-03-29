The never-constructed Illiana Expressway will cease to exist, at least as far as Indiana law is concerned, when Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signs his name in coming weeks to Senate Enrolled Act 44.

The Indiana House voted 96-0 Tuesday to advance the measure to the governor's desk. It passed the Senate last month by a 49-0 margin.

The legislation rewrites the Indiana Code to delete all references to the Illiana Expressway that were added to state law in 2010 amid a burst of optimism for the public-private toll road that would have connected Interstate 65 in south Lake County to Interstate 55 near Joliet, Illinois.

The Illiana Expressway was intended to relieve traffic congestion and reduce crashes on Interstate 80/94 in north Lake County by diverting trucks traveling around Chicago off the Borman Expressway, south on Interstate 65 and then onto the Illiana.

Thirteen yeas ago, Democratic former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and Republican former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels met in a Lansing airport hangar just west of the state line to sign a memorandum of understanding committing both states to work together to plan and develop the Illiana Expressway following the enactment of Senate Enrolled Act 382 (2010).

But Quinn lost the gubernatorial race in 2014 to Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, who put a freeze on Illiana planning after taking office. Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has maintained Illinois' indifference to the Illiana since defeating Rauner in 2018.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said continuing uncertainty over the Illiana has depressed property values and slowed development in south Lake County, since potential enterprises are reluctant to invest while waiting to see if the expressway would be built.

Deleting statutory references to it doesn't mean the Illiana Expressway never can be built. Though it would require a future General Assembly to reauthorize it — giving opponents of the highway another opportunity to halt it.

"It was a good project but Illinois was not a good partner in this," Niemeyer said.

