Face masks no longer required on South Shore Line trains

Face masks no longer are required to be worn by individuals traveling on South Shore Line trains between Northwest Indiana and Chicago.
The commuter rail agency announced Monday it's ending a mandate for all passengers and employees on South Shore Line trains to wear face masks to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 in the wake of a federal court ruling striking down the national mask mandate on planes and public transit.
South Shore officials said they changed the mask requirement after receiving guidance from the Transportation Security Administration.
Passengers still can choose to wear a mask at stations and on trains, and free masks remain available upon request to a train crew member.
