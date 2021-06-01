Federal grant provides lift to efforts to make Gary airport soar

"Projects such as these are vital to the overall viability of our Region as they provide opportunities to improve our local economy and provide well-paying jobs to local residents."

Both men, along with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, credited U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, for his assistance in securing the federal grant for Gary, and in seeing the value of both short-term construction jobs at the airport and long-term economic opportunities.

"Today marks the continuation of the developments and enhancements that have gone on at this airport for quite some time," Prince said. "We are poised, from our perspective, to see this airport reach heights that we only could imagine some years ago."

In particular, Prince pointed to the main runway extension completed in 2015 that gave Gary the second-longest runway in all of Chicagoland, the 2018 opening of a customs facility that enables the airport to more efficiently handle international arrivals, as well as the recent construction of new terminals, hangars and other structures, including a cargo facility for UPS.

"Things like this don't just happen. Just as it takes teamwork to move aircraft into and out of this facility, it certainly takes true collaboration to realize events that are going to become economic drivers for Northwest Indiana," Prince said.