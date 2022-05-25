GOP leaders not interested in suspending Indiana's near-record gas taxes

Top Republicans are throwing cold water on the notion of temporarily suspending Indiana's 32 cents per gallon gasoline tax and 24 cents per gallon sales tax on gasoline to give Hoosier motorists a break at the pump amid soaring fuel prices.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, both recently told reporters they have no interest in enacting a Democratic proposal to pause the state's near-record gas taxes and replace the lost road funding revenue with a portion of Indiana's bulging budget reserves.

"It's not a great, efficient way to help Hoosiers, I don't think, because, first of all, if you take that 32 cents off, if we're just talking about the gas tax itself, who is to say that is transferred from the gas station back to Hoosiers?" Bray said.

"Last time it happened, back in 2000 it wasn't, at least not all of it was, and they don't necessarily have to pass any of that savings on to Hoosiers. Additionally, you've got people coming in from out of state who use our roads and help to pay for them who would benefit from that, as well as large companies. So trying to get money back into Hoosiers' hands, that's not a great way to do it."

Huston said he has no problem with policies that return state tax dollars to Hoosiers, especially during a period of high inflation.

"It's not just in the gas, it's at the grocery store, it's utility costs, everything is going up. It's the failed national Democratic policies that have gotten us in this position. We want to help Hoosiers. We're going to look at ways to help targeted specifically at Hoosiers," Huston said.

The Statehouse leaders said any tax cuts need to be carefully considered and sustainable because the Republican-controlled General Assembly also will need to take into account higher costs for everything from asphalt to teachers as it soon begins working to craft the next two-year state budget.

"I just want to make sure it's a smart policy that gets money back in the hands of Hoosier taxpayers," Huston said. "We don't want to create a reactionary politics to everything. We want to be thoughtful and think about long-term how we address these things."

Bray said that in the meantime, Hoosiers can look forward to receiving their $125 per person refund of excess state revenue from the 2021 budget year, the elimination of the utility receipts tax on July 1 and the reduction in the personal income tax rate to 3.15% from 3.23% beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

"Those are the kinds of things that we're trying to do to help Hoosiers across the state right now," Bray said.

Democrats argue that's not good enough because Hoosiers struggling to buy gas to get to work or take their children to a babysitter need help now — not $25 off their income taxes next year.

They said with Indiana sitting on an estimated $6 billion in excess revenue, well above its usual $2 billion budget reserve, the state easily can afford the estimated $125 million a month it would cost to suspend both the gasoline tax and the sales tax on gasoline without impairing road funding revenue.

"The average Gary resident drives nearly a half hour to get to work each day," said state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary.

"Suspending the gas tax would drastically reduce the price at the pump and help Hoosiers get back on their feet after two years of an unpredictable pandemic that impacted many Hoosiers' incomes."

