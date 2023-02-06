It appears increasingly likely that speed enforcement cameras will be deployed on Indiana highways in the not-too-distant future.

The Republican-controlled House voted 70-28 Monday to advance House Bill 1015 to the Republican-controlled Senate, which approved a similar speed camera proposal during the 2022 General Assembly.

If both chambers this year endorse legislation with identical language by April 29 it will go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The House-backed measure authorizes the Indiana Department of Transportation and state police to establish a "pilot program" with a maximum of four work zone speed enforcement camera sites across the state.

The plan requires signs be placed ahead of the work zone warning drivers of the camera enforcement, mandates workers must be present for tickets to be issued and says only vehicles traveling at least 11 mph over the speed limit would be ticketed.

The ticket would be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving. Tickets potentially could be contested through INDOT, but only in a manner "determined by the department," according to the proposal.

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, the sponsor, said his goal is to stop speeding in highway work zones to protect both construction workers and motorists, who he said are considerably more likely to be injured or killed while traveling in a work zone with reduced lanes or speeds.

"We have an opportunity to slow people down, save some people's lives, save them from injuries, and I appreciate your support on this," Pressel told the 100 state representatives.

Among those also speaking in favor of the measure were Northwest Indiana state Reps. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage; Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster, each of whom cited worker safety as a reason to advance the proposal.

"Construction workers just want to go home after working a long day," Andrade said. "The least we can do is provide them a little safety."

The speed camera proposal ultimately was supported by every member of the Northwest Indiana House delegation, except state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron.

None of the advocates for the measure explained how a speed camera system with reduced penalties for violations compared to police-enforced work zone speed limits will make construction workers safer.

For example, under current law, a motorist who exceeds the reduced speed limit in a highway work zone by even 1 mph can be stopped by a police officer and fined $300 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for each subsequent violation — along with facing the possibility of losing their driver's license.

In contrast, Indiana speed cameras wouldn't even click a photo until a motorist exceeds the reduced speed limit by at least 11 mph, and speeding motorists would get off with a warning for a first violation, a $75 fine for the second and a $150 fine for each subsequent violation, with no risk of losing their license.

State Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, spoke against the measure. He said if this "pilot program" succeeds, Indiana could be headed toward a surveillance state where privatized, for-profit speed and red light cameras photograph and fine Hoosier motorists everywhere they go.

Past efforts to authorize Indiana work zone speed cameras repeatedly have faltered at the Statehouse due to bipartisan concerns about motorist privacy, the perception of limited safety benefits, and the suspicion that camera enforcement just would be a cash grab by the state.

