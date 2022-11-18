Humbug! High gas taxes to persist in Indiana through December

Hoosiers hoping for a holiday miracle to reduce the taxes they pay when they pull their internal combustion sleigh up to the gas pump in December clearly didn't get their message through to Santa Claus.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Friday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.3 cents per gallon next month — up from 23.1 cents per gallon in November.

The 0.2 cents per gallon tax hike is the second consecutive monthly increase, the sixth highest applied gasoline sales tax imposed by Indiana this year and the absolute highest rate of any December in state history.

The rate is calculated using the statewide average pre-tax price for gasoline that rose to $3.3295 per gallon during the Oct. 16-Nov. 15 tracking period, up from $3.2938 per gallon in the previous period.

The rising price of fuel has no impact on Indiana's 33 cents per gallon gasoline tax, which state lawmakers in August chose not to reduce to its pre-July 1 rate of 32 cents per gallon, or the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gasoline tax that's not changed since 1993.

As a result, Hoosiers will pay a total of 74.7 cents in taxes, including 56.3 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in December — the fourth-highest rate in Indiana history.

Indiana is one of just 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases even are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts not to double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting both a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly agreed Aug. 5 in Senate Enrolled Act 2 to cap the applied sales tax rate on gasoline at 29.5 cents per gallon, a level it never has reached and likely never will unless gas prices soar to new record highs.

Statehouse Democrats, meanwhile, continue calling for the temporary suspension of Indiana's gasoline taxes and have proposed replacing the lost revenue earmarked for road construction projects with a portion of the $6.1 billion in the state's reserve accounts.

That policy, if enacted, would reduce the price at the pump by 56.3 cents per gallon Dec. 1.

Instead, Republican leaders, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, decided to use $1 billion from the state's budget reserves to pay eligible Hoosiers a $200 taxpayer rebate to cope with the inflation affecting all their purchases, not just gasoline.

They said it didn't make sense only to focus on gasoline taxes since approximately one-fifth of the gasoline sold in Indiana is purchased by non-Indiana residents — and there's no reason to give them a tax break.

The 2023 General Assembly is scheduled to convene Tuesday to organize its membership and elect leaders prior to the early January start to four months of daily legislative meetings at the Statehouse.