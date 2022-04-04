Indiana begins planning for widespread rollout of electric vehicle charging stations

The state of Indiana is beginning the process of deciding where and how to deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and related equipment funded by the 2021 federal infrastructure law.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Indiana Office of Energy Development issued a joint request for information (RFI) seeking input from various stakeholders as the agencies work to develop the state's EV implementation plan.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $14.7 million this year, and up to $100 million over five years, for Indiana to invest in Level 3 DC Fast Charge charging stations along federally designated alternative fuel corridors.

The federal government also is due to award up to $2.5 billion in competitive grants to states, local governments and other entities to pay for the installation of EV charging and alternative fuel infrastructure.

In Indiana, the designated corridors are the state's interstate highways — meaning Northwest Indiana, crisscrossed by Interstates 65, 80, 90 and 94, is likely to see the installation of EV equipment more rapidly than other areas of the state.

Corridor infrastructure must adhere to federal guidelines for charger efficiency, location and accessibility. The RFI seeks answers from electric utilities, potential charging sites, charger installers and local governments concerning EV infrastructure plans and goals.

The state expects to use the RFI submissions to develop by Aug. 1 its federally required EV implementation plan that will guide the use of federal EV funds and grant awards in Indiana.

The federal government is expected to approve the state's plan by Sept. 30.

Once approved, Indiana will contract with partners for the installation, operation and maintenance of the EV charging stations.

Indiana's EV efforts are part of a nationwide initiative to create a network of at least 500,000 reliable chargers across the country to support the widespread adoption of EVs.

Among Hoosier lawmakers, the initiative was backed in Congress only by U.S. Reps. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis.

Voting no on the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, were U.S. Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., along with the seven Republicans representing other Indiana regions in the U.S. House.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.