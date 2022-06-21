Indiana gasoline taxes in July will be highest in state history

Hoosier motorists will pay an unprecedented 80.5 cents in taxes, including 62.1 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in July.

That’s an 8.2% increase compared to the June tax total of 74.4 cents per gallon, and it's six cents per gallon in taxes more than the previous Indiana record set in May.

A preplanned tax hike enacted in 2017 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is partially responsible for the increase.

Under House Enrolled Act 1002, sponsored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, the state gasoline tax was boosted 10 cents per gallon on July 1, 2017, and automatically goes up an additional penny per gallon every July 1 through 2024 to try to maintain its purchasing power relative to inflation.

Next month, the Indiana gasoline tax will be 33 cents per gallon.

As recently as June 30, 2017, the state's gasoline tax rate was just 18 cents per gallon, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR).

Also contributing to Indiana’s record taxes on each gallon of gasoline sold in July is the state’s 7% sales tax.

Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts not to double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting both a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.

The DOR announced Monday that Indiana’s applied sales tax on gasoline for July will be 29.1 cents per gallon, up from 24 cents per gallon in June.

The increase is due to the highest ever statewide average pre-tax price for gasoline ($4.1586 per gallon) during the May 16-June 15 tracking period.

The applied gasoline sales tax rate will be in effect for the entire month of July. So even if wholesale gasoline prices decline, as they have in recent days, Hoosiers are likely to continue paying higher prices at the pump until the sales tax is again adjusted for August.

All gasoline purchases in the United States also are subject to an 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax, a rate that has not changed since 1993.

Democratic President Joe Biden said Monday he expects to decide by the end of the week whether to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax to try to bring down prices at the pump.

Holcomb and other top Indiana Republicans repeatedly have ruled out taking similar action to reduce the state gasoline taxes that comprise 77.1% of the taxes Hoosiers pay on gasoline purchases.

The governor said again Monday he prefers leaving those taxes in effect and instead focusing on reducing more burdensome tax rates, such as the utility receipts tax and the state income tax, while also returning a portion of Indiana’s more than $6 billion in excess revenue to Hoosiers in the form of occasional taxpayer refund checks to help them cover their rising costs.

To that end, Holcomb anticipates calling the General Assembly into special session before the end of the month to authorize an additional payment of at least $225 to all Hoosier tax filers, on top of the $125 per person taxpayer refund currently being distributed.

“Let’s keep our eye on the causes of the inflation and let’s direct our energy — I am as well — calling for measures that will bring down the cost of, in this case, gasoline. That’s a list of items that need to be taken, but we’re going to need some federal help on that front too,” Holcomb said.

Northwest Indiana Democratic lawmakers were unsatisfied with that response from the governor because they believe it would be easy, while the Legislature is meeting in special session, to simply suspend the state gasoline tax and sales tax on gasoline, and immediately reduce the price at the pump by 62.1 cents per gallon.

“We're sitting on a $6 billion surplus. There is no reason that we can't afford to help Hoosiers get back on their feet,” said state Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage.

State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, said a $225 check delivered maybe in August doesn’t do anything for Hoosiers looking at high gas prices ahead of the 4th of July holiday and probably only will pay for about 2 1/2 tanks of gas anyway.

In contrast, Griffin said, “pausing the gas tax would provide real, sustained relief for millions.”

He said Indiana could temporarily suspend its gasoline taxes and continue to cover the costs of its gas tax-funded roadbuilding program by using a portion of its budget reserve to replace the lost gas tax revenue.

Earlier this year, the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimated that suspending both Indiana’s gasoline tax and the sales tax on gasoline would reduce state revenue by $125 million a month.

“Indiana can provide relief to Hoosiers while retaining billions in surplus and without touching ongoing budget requirements,” Griffin said.

