Indiana high court ruling enables Region woman to pursue lawsuit against INDOT

A Northwest Indiana woman will have the opportunity to seek damages from the state's transportation agency after the Indiana Supreme Court recently revised a 19-year-old precedent concerning government liability.
According to court records, Tracy Ladra was driving home from church on the rainy night of Jan. 11, 2017, when her 2008 Dodge Avenger hydroplaned on eastbound Interstate 94 in Porter County, struck the concrete median, and spun across traffic before rolling into a ditch.
Indiana government entities, including the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), typically are not liable for a loss or injury resulting from the temporary condition of a public thoroughfare that results from weather.
In this case, however, Ladra persuaded three of the five justices sitting on the state's high court to look beyond the fact that it was raining that night and to consider that INDOT knew that segment of I-94 at mile marker 20.3, or roughly the spot where the highway crosses Salt Creek, routinely floods during heavy rains due to debris clogging the sewers.
Ladra presented evidence from two police officers who said faulty drainage on the highway made the area prone to flooding.
One officer even said he called highway maintenance crews to clear the drains at that spot at least 10 to 15 times during his six years on the force, according to court records.
Under the prior Supreme Court precedent, Catt v. Board of Commissioners (2002), Ladra would be unable to pursue her lawsuit because the injuries she suffered would have been deemed a result of weather for which INDOT is immune from liability.
Justice Christopher Goff, however, said the weather exception should not apply in this case because it ignores INDOT's potential negligence in designing or maintaining the highway, even if the condition that sent Ladra off the road was triggered by adverse weather.
"To illustrate this point, Ladra emphasizes that INDOT could have filled I-94's drains with concrete the day before her accident and that fact would be of no consequence because the water on the roadway came from the rain," Goff said.
As a result, Goff announced a new rule: "When the government knows of an existing defect in a public thoroughfare that manifests during recurring weather conditions, and when it has ample opportunity to respond, immunity does not apply simply because the defect manifests during inclement weather."
His majority opinion was joined by Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, and Justice Steven David.
The court hastened to note its ruling does not confirm INDOT's liability — "Instead, we merely find that INDOT hasn't established that it is immune. Whether INDOT was negligent remains a question for the trier of fact (at a trial)," Goff said.
In his dissent, Justice Mark Massa said INDOT should be immune from liability based on a plain reading of the Indiana Tort Claims Act (ITCA).
"Here, the condition that harmed Tracy Ladra was flooding. That flooding temporarily occurred due to rain; the highway was not constantly under water," Massa said.
"It is immaterial that the state, through INDOT, may have negligently failed to maintain the drains, because that alone would not have harmed Ladra. The harm only arose because of the rain, i.e., the weather. Accordingly, Ladra's suit is barred by ITCA immunity."
Massa noted that may be an unfortunate, or even "harsh," outcome for Ladra, whom he characterized as a "sympathetic plaintiff."
But he said changing the public policy of the state is the province of the Legislature, not the courts, and the Supreme Court overstepped its bounds by ruling in favor of Ladra — an opinion joined by Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native.
According to court records, a trial on Ladra's claims against INDOT has not yet been scheduled.