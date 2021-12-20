Indiana high court ruling enables Region woman to pursue lawsuit against INDOT

Under the prior Supreme Court precedent, Catt v. Board of Commissioners (2002), Ladra would be unable to pursue her lawsuit because the injuries she suffered would have been deemed a result of weather for which INDOT is immune from liability.

Justice Christopher Goff, however, said the weather exception should not apply in this case because it ignores INDOT's potential negligence in designing or maintaining the highway, even if the condition that sent Ladra off the road was triggered by adverse weather.

"To illustrate this point, Ladra emphasizes that INDOT could have filled I-94's drains with concrete the day before her accident and that fact would be of no consequence because the water on the roadway came from the rain," Goff said.

As a result, Goff announced a new rule: "When the government knows of an existing defect in a public thoroughfare that manifests during recurring weather conditions, and when it has ample opportunity to respond, immunity does not apply simply because the defect manifests during inclement weather."

His majority opinion was joined by Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, and Justice Steven David.