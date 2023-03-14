It appears nothing is going to slow the rush of Indiana lawmakers to deploy speed enforcement cameras to ticket drivers traveling in excess of the reduced speed limit in highway work zones.

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation voted 8-1 to advance House-approved speed camera legislation to the full Senate for a decision — possibly as soon as next week — on sending House Bill 1015 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

A series of leaders connected to the road and bridge construction industry told the committee authorization for speed camera enforcement is urgently needed to protect their workers as well as the traveling public.

"Speed kills," said Brian Gould of the Build Indiana Council. "We're seeing more cars on the road traveling faster than ever before."

Gould said speed camera enforcement will persuade motorists to slow down and be extra careful while traveling near worksites, so even if there still is a crash, it only causes property damage and doesn't result in injuries or deaths.

"This is to protect the worker. This is to protect drivers where there is actual work going on," Gould said. "We definitely don't look at this as a revenue generator for the state."

David Heyde, business development manager at E&B Paving, agreed. He said police often can't safely execute a traffic stop in a highway work zone due to reduced lanes and unusual traffic patterns, while speed cameras have no difficulty enforcing the reduced speed limit.

He also suggested speed camera enforcement might encourage more Hoosiers to pursue careers in the road and bridge construction industry since worksites will be safer.

"We need to slow the public down," Heyde said.

Rick Fedder, chief operating officer of the Indiana Toll Road, said that he routinely sees a widespread lack of respect for the safety of road construction workers by speeding motorists and that he's confident speed camera enforcement will put a stop to that.

"The message is simple: For those traveling in Indiana, speeding in job sites no longer will be tolerated," Fedder said.

In fact, speeding in work zones would be more tolerated if the measure becomes law since Indiana speed cameras wouldn't even click a photo until a motorist exceeds the reduced speed limit by at least 11 mph.

Speeding motorists also would get off with a warning for a first violation, a $75 fine for the second and a $150 fine for each subsequent violation, with no risk of losing their license.

In contrast, a motorist who currently exceeds the reduced speed limit in a highway work zone by even 1 mph can be stopped by a police officer and fined $300 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for each subsequent violation — along with facing the possibility of losing their driver's license.

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, the sponsor of the plan, said that his goal solely is to slow motorists traveling in work zones and that camera enforcement has a history of successfully reducing speeds in other states.

"I'm not a fan of cameras. I'm really not. What I'm a fan of is potentially saving people's lives," Pressel said. "We just need folks to slow down."

Under his plan, the Indiana Department of Transportation and state police would work together to establish a "pilot program" with a maximum of four work zone speed enforcement camera sites across the state.

The proposal requires signs be placed ahead of the work zone warning drivers of the camera enforcement and mandates workers must be present for tickets to be issued.

The ticket would be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving. Tickets potentially could be contested through INDOT, but only in a manner "determined by the department," according to the legislation.

The committee also agreed to advance House Bill 1050 to the full Senate. It would hike by 44% the extra fees charged each year to register an electric or hybrid vehicle in Indiana to adjust for inflation since 2017.

If enacted into law, the $150 annual fee paid by an electric vehicle owner would jump to $215 in 2024, and the $50 charge for hybrid vehicles would rise to $72 next year. Both fees then would increase automatically in subsequent years.

The fees are intended to make up for the reduced gasoline taxes paid by electric and hybrid vehicle owners.

