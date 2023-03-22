Hoosier motorists will be paying 70.4 cents a gallon in taxes, including 52 cents a gallon in state taxes, every time they fill up with gasoline in April — an increase of 0.4 cents a gallon from March.

The Indiana Department of Revenue said the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 19 cents a gallon next month, up from 18.6 cents this month, a 2.2% increase.

It's the second consecutive monthly increase in Indiana's gasoline sales tax since February, when the applied rate was 17.2 cents a gallon.

Next month's rate is based on the statewide average pretax price for gasoline rising to $2.7082 a gallon during the Feb. 16-March 15 tracking period, up from $2.6605 in the previous period.

The higher price of fuel, however, has no impact on Indiana's gasoline tax of 33 cents a gallon or the federal gasoline tax of 18.4 cents a gallon that's not changed since 1993.

Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts to not double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting a gasoline tax and a sales tax on gasoline.

The state tax is scheduled to increase July 1 to 34 cents a gallon unless the Republican-controlled General Assembly takes action before April 29 to halt the tax hike.

Last year, the General Assembly agreed in Senate Enrolled Act 2 (2022) to cap the applied sales tax rate on gasoline at 29.5 cents a gallon, a level it never has reached and likely never will — unless gas prices soar to new record highs.

Statehouse Democrats at that time called for the temporary suspension of Indiana's gasoline taxes and proposed replacing the lost revenue earmarked for road construction by using a portion of the state's multibillion-dollar budget reserve.

Instead, Republican leaders, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, decided to use $1 billion from the state's reserves to pay eligible Hoosiers a $200 taxpayer rebate to cope with inflation affecting all their purchases, not just gasoline.

They said it didn't make sense only to focus on gasoline taxes since one-fifth of the gasoline sold in Indiana is bought by non-Indiana residents — and there's no reason to give them a tax break.

Hoosier motorists hoping to avoid or pay less in gasoline taxes by buying an electric or a hybrid car won't succeed in Indiana.

A 2017 law enacted by Holcomb requires a special annual fee — $150 for EV owners, $50 for hybrid owners — to make up for their reduced fuel-tax payments.

House Bill 1050, set for review Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee, would raise those fees by 44% to account for inflation, charging $215 for electric vehicles and $72 for hybrid vehicles beginning in 2024.

The measure is sponsored by, among others, Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores