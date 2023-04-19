The
soaring price of gasoline at service stations in Northwest Indiana and across the state mean Hoosiers will pay more in taxes on their gasoline purchases throughout the month of May.
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 20.3 cents per gallon next month, up from 19 cents per gallon in April.
The third consecutive monthly increase, from a one-year low of 17.2 cents per gallon in February, is due to the statewide average pre-tax price for gasoline rising to $2.9059 per gallon during the March 16-April 15 tracking period.
Auto Shanghai 2023 reflects the intense competition in China’s fast-growing electric vehicle market after the ruling Communist Party poured billions of dollars into promoting the technology. China accounted for two-thirds of global electrics sales last year. Brands including BMW and Nissan and Chinese rivals BYD Auto unveiled dozens of new EVs in the cavernous Shanghai National Exhibition Centre. Brands touted faster charging, satellite-linked navigation and entertainment, and the future possibility of self-driving technology. BMW AG showed an all-electric line-up including two new models, the i7 M70L and XM Label Red. The German sport luxury brand’s M760Le had its China debut. Global brands including BMW all have design centres in China and increasingly are drawing on Chinese talent for engineering, software and other development.
The higher price of fuel, however, has no impact on Indiana's gasoline tax of 33 cents a gallon or the federal gasoline tax of 18.4 cents a gallon that's not changed since 1993.
Valpo man nabbed with child porn after making video of his online activities, police say
Vanis Salon, an 'iconic brand' in Northwest Indiana, sold to new ownership as founder retires
Valparaiso University and Vitalize Valpo buy former Strongbow Inn for $2.2 million
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Urban Air Adventure Park, Cafe Farina, Indian restaurants, Buffalo Wild Wings and HassleLess Mattress opening; Meatheads closed
Police pursuit ends in crash, death of motorcyclist
Heavily intoxicated woman found sitting on U.S. 6 was angry after being left at bar, cops say
Rolling Embers dispensary and consumption lounge opens just over state line in New Buffalo
'Wolf in sheep's clothing' gets 45 years for repeatedly molesting Porter County girl during game of doctor
Lifetime pass opens wonders of Dunes — and all national parks, recreation areas — to seniors
Porter County girl passed out after shooting fellow teen dead, then fled, new charging document says
US marshals apprehend suspect in March homicide in Gary
UPDATE: Police identify man who died after exchanging gunfire during 11-hour standoff
Porter County man arrested after woman notices gun laser dot on her chest, followed by gunshot, cops say
Porter County repeals solar ordinance
Chicago police investigating death of Region woman found unresponsive
Altogether, Hoosiers will pay 71.7 cents in taxes, including 53.3 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in May, up from 70.4 cents in April, a 1.9% tax hike.
Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts to not double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.
The state gasoline tax is scheduled to increase to 34 cents a gallon on July 1 unless the Republican-controlled General Assembly takes action before April 29 to halt the tax hike.
That appears unlikely, however, since the Senate version of the two-year state budget in
House Bill 1001 included a provision to extend the annual 1 cent gasoline tax increase into 2025, instead of stopping the automatic tax hikes in 2024 as specified under current law.
Hoosier motorists hoping to avoid or pay less in gasoline taxes by buying an electric or a hybrid car won't succeed in Indiana.
Riding Shotgun with the Gary Fire Department
A 2017 law enacted by Holcomb requires a special annual fee — $150 for EV owners, $50 for hybrid owners — to make up for their reduced fuel-tax payments. House Bill 1050, which is nearing final legislative approval, would raise those fees by 43% to account for inflation, charging $214 for electric vehicles and $72 for hybrid vehicles beginning in 2024.
The measure is sponsored by, among others, state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.
Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
1st House District
Represents: Hammond, Whiting
Experience: State representative since 2018; retired Cook County, Ill., probation officer
Committees: Environmental Affairs; Family, Children and Human Affairs; Natural Resources
Provided
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
2nd House District
Represents: East Chicago, Gary (west side), Hammond (east side)
Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner
Committees: Government and Regulatory Reform; Roads and Transportation (ranking member); Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
3rd House District
Represents: Gary (downtown and east side), Hobart, Lake Station, New Chicago
Experience: State representative since 2018; attorney
Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (ranking member); Courts and Criminal Code; Government and Regulatory Reform
Provided
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
4th House District
Represents: Valparaiso, Kouts
Experience: State representative since 2006; aviation safety consultant
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Roads and Transportation; Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications (chairman)
Provided
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
9th House District
Represents: Michigan City, Beverly Shores, Chesterton, Long Beach
Experience: State representative since 2018; retired small business owner
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Environmental Affairs; Natural Resources (ranking member)
Provided
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
10th House District
Represents: Portage, Burns Harbor, Dune Acres, Ogden Dunes, Porter, South Haven
Experience: State representative since 2008; financial solutions associate
Committees: Employment, Labor and Pensions; Financial Institutions; Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
Provided
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
11th House District
Represents: Hebron, Cedar Lake, DeMotte, Lowell, Morocco, Roselawn, Schneider
Experience: State representative since 2014; farmer, former state environmental regulator
Committees: Agriculture and Rural Development (chairman); Courts and Criminal Code; Environmental Affairs
Provided
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster
12th House District
Represents: Munster, Griffith, Highland
Experience: State representative since 2020; small businessman
Committees: Financial Institutions (ranking member); Veterans Affairs and Public Safety; Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
14th House District
Represents: Gary (south side), Merrillville, unincorporated Calumet Township
Experience: State representative since 1990; education professor at Indiana University Northwest
Committees: Education (ranking member); Financial Institutions; Local Government
Provided
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville
15th House District
Represents: Dyer, Schererville, St. John
Experience: State representative 2012-18, reelected 2020; small business owner
Committees: Financial Institutions; Rules and Legislative Procedures; Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer
State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer
16th House District
Represents: Rensselaer, Knox
Experience: State representative since 2022; farmer
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Environmental Affairs (vice chairman); Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications
Provided
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point
19th House District
Represents: Crown Point, Hobart, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Wheeler, Winfield
Experience: State representative 2014-2018, reelected 2020; small business owner
Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (vice chairwoman); Family, Children and Human Affairs; Rules and Legislative Procedures
Provided
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
20th House District
Represents: LaPorte
Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Government and Regulatory Reform; Roads and Transportation (chairman)
Provided
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland
1st Senate District
Represents: Highland, Dyer, Griffith, Merrillville, St. John, Schererville
Experience: State senator since 2022; project manager
Committees: Education and Career Development; Environmental Affairs; Local Government; Pensions and Labor
Provided
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
2nd Senate District
Represents: East Chicago, Hammond, Munster, Whiting
Experience: State senator since 2008, previously served 1994-98; attorney
Committees: Appropriations; Ethics (vice chairman); Insurance and Financial Institutions (ranking member); Judiciary (ranking member); Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
3rd Senate District
Represents: Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, New Chicago
Experience: State senator since 2016; community relations manager
Committees: Appropriations (ranking member); Health and Provider Services; Public Policy; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton
4th Senate District
Represents: Chesterton, Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Michigan City, Portage
Experience: State senator since 2021; attorney
Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law (ranking member); Ethics; Judiciary; Local Government (ranking member); Pensions and Labor; Rules and Legislative Procedure
Provided
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
5th Senate District
Represents: Valparaiso, Hebron, Jasper County, Wheeler
Experience: State senator since 2007; attorney
Committees: Appropriations; Health and Provider Services (chairman); Rules and Legislative Procedure; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
6th Senate District
Represents: Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, DeMotte, Winfield
Experience: State senator since 2014, state representative 2012-14; small business owner
Committees: Environmental Affairs (chairman); Judiciary; Local Government; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
8th Senate District
Represents: LaPorte County
Experience: State senator since 2016; consultant
Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law; Health and Provider Services; Local Government
Provided
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.