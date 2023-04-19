The soaring price of gasoline at service stations in Northwest Indiana and across the state mean Hoosiers will pay more in taxes on their gasoline purchases throughout the month of May.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 20.3 cents per gallon next month, up from 19 cents per gallon in April.

The third consecutive monthly increase, from a one-year low of 17.2 cents per gallon in February, is due to the statewide average pre-tax price for gasoline rising to $2.9059 per gallon during the March 16-April 15 tracking period.

The higher price of fuel, however, has no impact on Indiana's gasoline tax of 33 cents a gallon or the federal gasoline tax of 18.4 cents a gallon that's not changed since 1993.

Altogether, Hoosiers will pay 71.7 cents in taxes, including 53.3 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in May, up from 70.4 cents in April, a 1.9% tax hike.

Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts to not double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.

The state gasoline tax is scheduled to increase to 34 cents a gallon on July 1 unless the Republican-controlled General Assembly takes action before April 29 to halt the tax hike.

That appears unlikely, however, since the Senate version of the two-year state budget in House Bill 1001 included a provision to extend the annual 1 cent gasoline tax increase into 2025, instead of stopping the automatic tax hikes in 2024 as specified under current law.

Hoosier motorists hoping to avoid or pay less in gasoline taxes by buying an electric or a hybrid car won't succeed in Indiana.

A 2017 law enacted by Holcomb requires a special annual fee — $150 for EV owners, $50 for hybrid owners — to make up for their reduced fuel-tax payments.

House Bill 1050, which is nearing final legislative approval, would raise those fees by 43% to account for inflation, charging $214 for electric vehicles and $72 for hybrid vehicles beginning in 2024.

The measure is sponsored by, among others, state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores