Indiana sales tax on gasoline set to fall again in February

The declining price of gasoline across the Hoosier State over a recent 30-day period will reduce the taxes Indiana motorists pay on every gallon they purchase in February.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Thursday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 17.2 cents a gallon next month — down from 19.9 cents a gallon currently and 23.3 cents a gallon in December.

Records show the 14% January-to-February drop will set Indiana's applied sales tax on gasoline to its lowest level since July 2021.

February's rate also will be more than 40% less than the 29.4 cents a gallon Hoosiers were paying as recently as Aug. 31, 2022.

The rate is calculated using the statewide average pretax price for gasoline that fell to $2.4508 a gallon during the Dec. 16-Jan. 15 tracking period, compared with $2.8424 a gallon in the previous period.

The lower price of fuel, however, has no impact on Indiana's 33 cents-a-gallon gasoline tax or the 18.4 cents-a-gallon federal gasoline tax that's not changed since 1993. The state tax is scheduled to increase to 34 cents a gallon on July 1.

Altogether, Hoosiers will pay 68.6 cents in taxes, including 50.2 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in February, down from 71.3 cents in January, a 3.8% reduction.

Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts to not double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly agreed Aug. 5 in Senate Enrolled Act 2 to cap the applied sales tax rate on gasoline at 29.5 cents a gallon, a level it never has reached and likely never will unless gas prices soar to new record highs.

Statehouse Democrats, meanwhile, continue calling for the temporary suspension of Indiana's gasoline taxes and have proposed replacing the lost revenue earmarked for road construction projects using a portion of the $4.7 billion sitting in the state's reserve accounts.

