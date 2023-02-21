The 21 cents per gallon increase in the statewide average wholesale price of gasoline over the past month means Hoosiers will pay slightly more in state taxes on their gasoline purchases in March.
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 18.6 cents per gallon next month, up from 17.2 cents per gallon in February, an 8.1% increase
It's the first monthly increase in Indiana's gasoline sales tax since December when the rate hit 23.3 cents per gallon.
Episode 2: What’s it like to live with a police officer who charges into danger? What’s it like to live with a stressed out high school teacher? This is what happens when a bomb threat is called in to the school when they're both on duty.
Troy and Carrie Williams share their unique and complex relationship. Plus, a new program coming to NWI to support law enforcement, an "Off the Eaten Path" food review, and "A Lovely Waste of Time."
Next month's rate is based on the statewide average pre-tax price for gasoline rising to $2.6605 per gallon during the Jan. 16-Feb. 15 tracking period, up from $2.4508 in the previous period.
The higher price of fuel, however, has no impact on Indiana's 33 cents per gallon gasoline tax or the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gasoline tax that's not changed since 1993. The state gasoline tax is scheduled to increase to 34 cents per gallon July 1.
Altogether, Hoosiers will pay 70 cents in taxes, including 51.6 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in March, up from 68.6 cents in February, a 2% increase.
Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts to not double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.
Hoosier motorists hoping to avoid or pay less in gasoline taxes by purchasing an electric or a hybrid car still can't escape the tax man.
A 2017 law enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb requires electric vehicle owners to pay a special annual fee of $150, and hybrid vehicle owners a $50 fee, to make up for their reduced fuel tax payments compared to vehicles with conventional gasoline-powered engines.
The Republican-controlled House agreed Monday in
House Bill 1050 to hike those fees by 44% in 2024 to $215 for electric vehicles and $72 for hybrid vehicles. That measure now goes to the Senate.
Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
1st House District
Represents: Hammond, Whiting
Experience: State representative since 2018; retired Cook County, Ill., probation officer
Committees: Environmental Affairs; Family, Children and Human Affairs; Natural Resources
Provided
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
2nd House District
Represents: East Chicago, Gary (west side), Hammond (east side)
Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner
Committees: Government and Regulatory Reform; Roads and Transportation (ranking member); Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
3rd House District
Represents: Gary (downtown and east side), Hobart, Lake Station, New Chicago
Experience: State representative since 2018; attorney
Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (ranking member); Courts and Criminal Code; Government and Regulatory Reform
Provided
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
4th House District
Represents: Valparaiso, Kouts
Experience: State representative since 2006; aviation safety consultant
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Roads and Transportation; Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications (chairman)
Provided
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
9th House District
Represents: Michigan City, Beverly Shores, Chesterton, Long Beach
Experience: State representative since 2018; retired small business owner
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Environmental Affairs; Natural Resources (ranking member)
Provided
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
10th House District
Represents: Portage, Burns Harbor, Dune Acres, Ogden Dunes, Porter, South Haven
Experience: State representative since 2008; financial solutions associate
Committees: Employment, Labor and Pensions; Financial Institutions; Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
Provided
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
11th House District
Represents: Hebron, Cedar Lake, DeMotte, Lowell, Morocco, Roselawn, Schneider
Experience: State representative since 2014; farmer, former state environmental regulator
Committees: Agriculture and Rural Development (chairman); Courts and Criminal Code; Environmental Affairs
Provided
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster
12th House District
Represents: Munster, Griffith, Highland
Experience: State representative since 2020; small businessman
Committees: Financial Institutions (ranking member); Veterans Affairs and Public Safety; Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
14th House District
Represents: Gary (south side), Merrillville, unincorporated Calumet Township
Experience: State representative since 1990; education professor at Indiana University Northwest
Committees: Education (ranking member); Financial Institutions; Local Government
Provided
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville
15th House District
Represents: Dyer, Schererville, St. John
Experience: State representative 2012-18, reelected 2020; small business owner
Committees: Financial Institutions; Rules and Legislative Procedures; Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer
State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer
16th House District
Represents: Rensselaer, Knox
Experience: State representative since 2022; farmer
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Environmental Affairs (vice chairman); Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications
Provided
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point
19th House District
Represents: Crown Point, Hobart, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Wheeler, Winfield
Experience: State representative 2014-2018, reelected 2020; small business owner
Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (vice chairwoman); Family, Children and Human Affairs; Rules and Legislative Procedures
Provided
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
20th House District
Represents: LaPorte
Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Government and Regulatory Reform; Roads and Transportation (chairman)
Provided
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland
1st Senate District
Represents: Highland, Dyer, Griffith, Merrillville, St. John, Schererville
Experience: State senator since 2022; project manager
Committees: Education and Career Development; Environmental Affairs; Local Government; Pensions and Labor
Provided
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
2nd Senate District
Represents: East Chicago, Hammond, Munster, Whiting
Experience: State senator since 2008, previously served 1994-98; attorney
Committees: Appropriations; Ethics (vice chairman); Insurance and Financial Institutions (ranking member); Judiciary (ranking member); Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
3rd Senate District
Represents: Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, New Chicago
Experience: State senator since 2016; community relations manager
Committees: Appropriations (ranking member); Health and Provider Services; Public Policy; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton
4th Senate District
Represents: Chesterton, Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Michigan City, Portage
Experience: State senator since 2021; attorney
Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law (ranking member); Ethics; Judiciary; Local Government (ranking member); Pensions and Labor; Rules and Legislative Procedure
Provided
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
5th Senate District
Represents: Valparaiso, Hebron, Jasper County, Wheeler
Experience: State senator since 2007; attorney
Committees: Appropriations; Health and Provider Services (chairman); Rules and Legislative Procedure; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
6th Senate District
Represents: Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, DeMotte, Winfield
Experience: State senator since 2014, state representative 2012-14; small business owner
Committees: Environmental Affairs (chairman); Judiciary; Local Government; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
8th Senate District
Represents: LaPorte County
Experience: State senator since 2016; consultant
Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law; Health and Provider Services; Local Government
Provided
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.