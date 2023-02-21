The 21 cents per gallon increase in the statewide average wholesale price of gasoline over the past month means Hoosiers will pay slightly more in state taxes on their gasoline purchases in March.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 18.6 cents per gallon next month, up from 17.2 cents per gallon in February, an 8.1% increase

It's the first monthly increase in Indiana's gasoline sales tax since December when the rate hit 23.3 cents per gallon.

Next month's rate is based on the statewide average pre-tax price for gasoline rising to $2.6605 per gallon during the Jan. 16-Feb. 15 tracking period, up from $2.4508 in the previous period.

The higher price of fuel, however, has no impact on Indiana's 33 cents per gallon gasoline tax or the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gasoline tax that's not changed since 1993. The state gasoline tax is scheduled to increase to 34 cents per gallon July 1.

Altogether, Hoosiers will pay 70 cents in taxes, including 51.6 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in March, up from 68.6 cents in February, a 2% increase.

Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts to not double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.

Hoosier motorists hoping to avoid or pay less in gasoline taxes by purchasing an electric or a hybrid car still can't escape the tax man.

A 2017 law enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb requires electric vehicle owners to pay a special annual fee of $150, and hybrid vehicle owners a $50 fee, to make up for their reduced fuel tax payments compared to vehicles with conventional gasoline-powered engines.

The Republican-controlled House agreed Monday in House Bill 1050 to hike those fees by 44% in 2024 to $215 for electric vehicles and $72 for hybrid vehicles. That measure now goes to the Senate.

