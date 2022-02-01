Indiana Senate OKs plan for speed cameras in highway work zones

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 35-14 on Tuesday for legislation that could make highway work zones less safe and open the door to speed camera enforcement throughout Indiana.

Under current law, a motorist who exceeds the reduced speed limit in a highway work zone by even one mile per hour can be stopped by police and fined $300 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for each subsequent violation — along with facing the possibility of losing their driver's license.

Senate Bill 179 would substitute speed cameras for police officers at four "pilot" highway work zones, let speeding motorists off with a warning for a first violation and impose just a $75 fine for the second and a $150 fine for each subsequent violation with no risk of losing their license.

In addition, under the legislation the work zone speed camera would not trigger a violation until a motorist exceeds the reduced speed limit by at least 11 mph — putting construction workers at risk of increased injury or death from intentionally unenforced speeding violations.

State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, the sponsor, said the Legislature has an obligation to ensure motorists and workers are safe in highway construction zones, given the billions of dollars Indiana is investing in road work using funds from the 2017 fuel tax hikes enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"What has been proven in other states is that these systems have slowed people down in the work zones," Ford said.

Opponents of the measure said Indiana is headed down a dangerous path by opening the door to camera enforcement and the lure of easy money that's led to the indictment and conviction of numerous corrupt elected officials in Illinois and other states.

"I hate this bill, and I hate speed cameras, and I think this should go away," said state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis.

The Senate plan requires work zone speed camera tickets be issued to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving at the time.

The fine revenue would be deposited in Indiana's General Fund that pays for most state government spending, according to the legislation.

It's not yet known what may happen to the proposal in the Republican-controlled House.

A similar measure, House Bill 1035, last month was approved by the House Roads and Transportation Committee, but failed to advance out of the House Ways and Means Committee.

In past years, speed camera initiatives repeatedly have died at the Statehouse thanks to a coalition of limited-government Republicans and individual liberty-loving Democrats forming to oppose them.

