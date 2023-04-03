Big Brother is likely to soon be watching motorists traveling Indiana highways — ready to mail a ticket to drivers exceeding the reduced-speed limit in road construction zones.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 31-17 Monday to approve House Bill 1015 authorizing the Indiana Department of Transportation and state police to establish a "pilot program" for deploying work-zone speed-enforcement cameras at four sites.

Assuming that the Republican-controlled House endorses a change the Senate made to the legislation, it will go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

Supporters of the measure claimed that automated speed-enforcement cameras will prompt motorists to slow down in work zones and thereby reduce the number of injuries and deaths associated with such crashes.

"This bill has a great potential to save lives," said Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen. "I've worked on these road jobs. I've watched cars speed through at 20 to 30 mph over the limit when you're standing only 10 feet away, and sometimes the only thing separating you (from the cars) is an orange barrel."

Sens. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, and Michael Crider, R-Greenfield, said the Indiana legislation is modeled on a Pennsylvania law they claimed has reduced work-zone speeds and fatalities since it's been in effect.

"This bill is an attempt to try to get us in a place where we can at least consider whether this works," Crider said. "We need to do what we can, responsibly, to try to take a measured step."

Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, said replacing state troopers with speed-enforcement cameras in highway work zones will enable police officers to focus their limited time and resources on more serious offenses.

"We have to embrace technology like the private sector has done," Perfect said. "I think this is a good start."

Opponents of the legislation said government should not be in the business of using cameras to automatically ticket its citizens and warned that opening this door inevitably will lead to even more speed-camera enforcement in school zones and elsewhere.

"As Ronald Reagan once said: I think government is the problem," said Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis. "This will not end here."

Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, agreed. He said there's nothing preventing the Indiana State Police from deploying more officers to issue tickets in highway work zones if the General Assembly believes that work-zone safety is a top priority.

"It'll be interesting to see the mission creep, as I call it, going forward," he said. "I don't think we'll provide any real accident reduction in work zones."

Other senators noted that similar unrealized promises of saved lives and reduced crashes were made when Indiana banned texting while driving more than a decade ago, and more recently when it barred drivers from holding any mobile device while their vehicle is in motion.

"I don't know if these things really do what we're hoping they do," said Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville.

In fact, speeding in work zones would be more tolerated if the measure becomes law: Indiana speed cameras wouldn't even click a photo until a motorist exceeds the reduced speed limit by at least 11 mph.

Speeding motorists also would get off with a warning for a first violation, a $75 fine for the second and a $150 fine for each subsequent violation, with no risk of losing their driver's license.

In contrast, a motorist who currently exceeds the reduced-speed limit in a highway work zone by even 1 mph can be stopped by a police officer and fined $300 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for each subsequent violation — along with facing the possibility of losing their license.

The proposal requires signs to be placed ahead of the work zone, warning drivers of the camera enforcement, and mandates that workers must be present for tickets to be issued.

The ticket would be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, regardless of who is driving. Tickets potentially could be contested through INDOT, but only in a manner "determined by the department," according to the legislation.

Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, took particular exception to that provision. He said it flips the American principle of "innocent until proven guilty" on its head and substitutes an unknown, likely costly, administrative process to challenge a disputed speed-camera ticket.

"We could have made this bill better," he said.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores