Indiana Supreme Court clarifies legal status of South Shore Line operator

The Indiana Supreme Court has decisively resolved the legal status of the entity that operates the South Shore commuter rail line linking Northwest Indiana to Chicago.

In a 5-0 ruling, the state's high court ended any confusion about whether the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) is a state agency or a political subdivision of Indiana, similar to a city or school corporation, by concluding NICTD is a political subdivision.

Clarence Lowe, of Hobart, instigated the inquiry into NICTD's status because Lowe wanted to be able to pursue his claim for damages against NICTD after he allegedly was injured working on the railroad.

According to court records, Lowe was manually hammering spikes into frozen railroad ties on Jan. 12, 2018, on a portion of the track in Chicago when he claims he injured his shoulders because NICTD failed to provide proper hydraulic equipment.

Records show Lowe filed suit against NICTD in Cook County, Illinois, on April 3, 2018. The case was dismissed Dec. 18, 2018 because NICTD, as an Indiana-based entity, did not give its consent under the 11th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to being sued in Illinois.