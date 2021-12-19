Indiana Supreme Court clarifies legal status of South Shore Line operator

The Indiana Supreme Court has decisively resolved the legal status of the entity that operates the South Shore commuter rail line linking Northwest Indiana to Chicago.
In a 5-0 ruling, the state's high court ended any confusion about whether the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) is a state agency or a political subdivision of Indiana, similar to a city or school corporation, by concluding NICTD is a political subdivision.
Clarence Lowe, of Hobart, instigated the inquiry into NICTD's status because Lowe wanted to be able to pursue his claim for damages against NICTD after he allegedly was injured working on the railroad.
According to court records, Lowe was manually hammering spikes into frozen railroad ties on Jan. 12, 2018, on a portion of the track in Chicago when he claims he injured his shoulders because NICTD failed to provide proper hydraulic equipment.
Records show Lowe filed suit against NICTD in Cook County, Illinois, on April 3, 2018. The case was dismissed Dec. 18, 2018 because NICTD, as an Indiana-based entity, did not give its consent under the 11th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to being sued in Illinois.
While the Illinois case was pending, Lowe served notice of a tort claim with the Indiana attorney general on Oct. 2, 2018 — 263 days after Lowe was injured, according to court records.
Lowe then filed a new lawsuit against NICTD in Porter County on Jan. 18, 2019, largely reiterating his claims from the Illinois lawsuit.
Porter Superior Judge Jeffrey Clymer ruled in favor of NICTD on July 30, 2020, after Clymer concluded Lowe's tort claim notice was not submitted within the 180-day period required under Indiana law to seek legal damages from a political subdivision of the state, records show.
The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed Clymer's ruling on March 2, 2021, in a 3-0 decision.
Lowe argued, in his request for review by the state's highest court, he was entitled under federal railroad law to sue NICTD as an arm of the state for injuries suffered on the job within 270 days, not the 180 day limit specified in Indiana law for tort claims against political subdivisions.
The Supreme Court, however, noted in its ruling written by Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, that Indiana law clearly defines NICTD as a political subdivision, which means any tort claim against NICTD must be filed with 180 days to the district's governing body and Indiana's political subdivision risk management commission.
"He did not do so but instead provided notice to the attorney general within 270 days. In other words, he noticed the wrong actor and observed the wrong time frame," Slaughter said.
"Lowe's arguments neither legally nor factually excuse his failing to provide timely notice."
Slaughter said Lowe potentially could continue pursuing his challenge to NICTD's legal status, and thereby his injury claim, at the federal court in Hammond.
But those arguments are outside the bounds of the Indiana Supreme Court's jurisdiction, and Lowe's claims, as far as the state's courts go, are at an end, Slaughter said.