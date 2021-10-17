Indiana vehicle emissions tests due next year can be completed now

Motorists in Lake and Porter counties whose vehicles are due for an emissions check next year don't have to wait until January to visit a Clean Air Car Check station.

Emissions tests for 2022 can be completed during the final three months of 2021, and the result will be valid until the vehicle is next required to be tested in 2024, according to the program rules.

All passenger and light duty gasoline-powered vehicles with an even-number model year between 1976 and 2018 are required by federal regulations to pass an emissions test next year as a condition of renewing the vehicle's state registration.

The emissions testing requirement applies only to vehicles registered in Lake and Porter counties — and none of Indiana's 90 other counties — because Northwest Indiana is classified by the federal government as part of the the Chicago region for purposes of air pollution mitigation.

The testing company particularly recommends early emissions testing for college students and military personnel whose vehicles may only be back in the Region during the holidays, as well as for snowbirds whose license plates may be due to expire while they're out of state over the winter.